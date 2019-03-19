DNCC removes illegal structures to solve waterlogging problems

DNCC removes illegal structures to solve water-logging problems

FE Online Report | Published: March 18, 2019 19:47:12Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Monday launched eviction drive aiming to demolish illegal establishments and solve severe water-logging problems in the capital.A team, led by Executive Magistrate Mohammad Sajid Anowar, conducted the drive from 10:00am to 2:30pm and evicted 150 illegal makeshift structures in the city’s Uttara sector 4 area, said DNCC Public Relations Officer A S M Mamun.The illegal structures were built on both sides of drains from the Kosaibari of Shaista Khan Avenue to Switch Gate in the area, he said.Nearly 25,000 square feet of area was freed from illegal occupation, said Mamun.Earlier, the DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam visited the area on March 12 and asked the grabbers to remove the illegal structures within two days.This is the first drive of such kind after Atiqul assumed office as DNCC mayor.The drives will continue to dismantle the illegal establishments from the city, he added.