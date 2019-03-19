What's new

DNCC removes illegal structures to solve waterlogging problems

DNCC removes illegal structures to solve water-logging problems
FE Online Report | Published: March 18, 2019 19:47:12

1552916832.jpg


Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Monday launched eviction drive aiming to demolish illegal establishments and solve severe water-logging problems in the capital.

A team, led by Executive Magistrate Mohammad Sajid Anowar, conducted the drive from 10:00am to 2:30pm and evicted 150 illegal makeshift structures in the city’s Uttara sector 4 area, said DNCC Public Relations Officer A S M Mamun.

The illegal structures were built on both sides of drains from the Kosaibari of Shaista Khan Avenue to Switch Gate in the area, he said.

Nearly 25,000 square feet of area was freed from illegal occupation, said Mamun.

Earlier, the DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam visited the area on March 12 and asked the grabbers to remove the illegal structures within two days.

This is the first drive of such kind after Atiqul assumed office as DNCC mayor.

The drives will continue to dismantle the illegal establishments from the city, he added.
 
bluesky said:
DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam
This mayor as well as the other mayor Shaikh Taposh, both are doing a very good job to clean Dhaka city of illegal occupation, and create many gardens and other recreational facilities.

However, Dhaka needs continuous planned efforts to beautify it and make it livable for the population. Metro Rail will give the city a great leap forward.

Many other things together, Dhaka's living standard will keep on going higher, thanks to the two city mayors.
 
bluesky said:
This mayor as well as the other mayor Shaikh Taposh, both are doing a very good job to clean Dhaka city of illegal occupation, and create many gardens and other recreational facilities.

However, Dhaka needs continuous planned efforts to beautify it and make it livable for the population. Metro Rail will give the city a great leap forward.

Many other things together, Dhaka's living standard will keep on going higher, thanks to the two city mayors.
I think the Mayors of the big cities are showing a lot of local pride.

And driving the transformation of their cities.

Albeit, most of them are corrupt 10 per centers.

As long as these mayors are competent - people will tolerate the petty corruptions.
 

