DNCC planning to install escalators at 16 foot overbridges

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is planning to install escalators, each costing Tk1.18 crore, at foot overbridges in 16 areas of the city.



These escalators will be installed under the Road Safety Including Development of Traffic Infrastructure in Dhaka North City Corporation project.



Officials of the Planning Commission said the project worth Tk319 crore will be presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday for approval.





The city corporation would also build 36 new foot overbridges under the project, each costing Tk2.59 crore.





In addition to that, 47 old foot overbridges will be repaired at a cost of Tk9.35 crore under the project.





The DNCC has undertaken the project to improve the condition of the foot overbridges on: Sonargaon Janapath, Jasim Uddin Avenue, Rabindra Sarani, Mirpur Road, Rokeya Sarani, Gulshan Avenue, Airport Road, Pragati Sarani, Asad Avenue, and Satmasjid Road.



Sources at the city corporation said a lack of: zebra crossings, median grill fencing, road surface markings, footpaths, and traffic signals in the main streets of the DNCC create traffic jams.



Additionally, road accidents occur when people cross roads wherever they wish at the road level, avoiding using the foot overbridges.



Therefore, these escalators are being installed under the project to increase the safety of the people and vehicles using the roads; plus to facilitate the movement of vehicles and raise public awareness through the planned development of the important roads of Dhaka North City Corporation.



Under the project, the city corporation would install traffic signposts costing Tk1 crore, set up 50 passenger shades costing Tk5 crore and grill fencing worth Tk47 crore as well as develop footpaths by spending Tk22 crore.



The first escalator at a foot overbridge was opened for the public in Chairman Bari area in Banani in 2014.