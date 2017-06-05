/ Register

DMK - There will be ‘war of independence’ if Centre continues eroding states’ rights

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by manlion, Jun 5, 2017 at 9:34 AM.

    manlion

    manlion

    The DMK working president has attacked the BJP, alongside Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and other Opposition leaders.
    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin continued his attack on the central government, when he spoke of a “war of independence” on Twitter. He tweeted, “Willful erosion of States Rights by Centre which seeks to establish a Monolith will only incite a renewed War of Independence.” He made the remark soon after several national leaders had joined him on Saturday to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

    Stalin spoke of several poll promises that the BJP have not yet fulfilled, and warned the Centre not to put the people through another “freedom struggle”, The Times of India reported. He also said Tamil Nadu would oppose Hindi being forced on them. More than once, Stalin brought up the Centre’s alleged moves to take over the country, saying that the BJP was trying to “saffronise” the country and that he wanted to end “autocracy”.

    https://scroll.in/latest/839647/mk-...nce-if-centre-continues-eroding-states-rights
     
    That Guy

    That Guy

    Unless the Indian government does something overtly stupid, I doubt there will be any major insurrectionist movements.

    My views are that, once BJP is out of power, a number of its policies are going to be reversed by the successor government.
     
    bhimram

    bhimram

    Actually, the policies that BJP is "implementing" were present in the constitution for decades. For example, contrary to popular opinion, BJP has not changed a word on beef ban law.

    The most ironic thing you are probably unaware of is that Congress, the so called , liberal party was the one which brought in the beef law. What's more astonishing is that Congress party symbol for a decade was not the current symbol "the hand" but "Cow & Calf" :D

    BJP is strictly following the laws laid down in the constitution. BJP is showing these fake parties & people the mirror by strictly following the constitution. Tells something to everyone eh..
     
