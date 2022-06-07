Dmitry Medvedev: ‘I‘ll Do Anything to Make Ukrainians Disappear’ It turns out that former President Dmitry Medvedev, who famously did a job swap with Vladimir Putin, is just as obsessed as his boss with wiping out Ukraine and its people.

The outside world used to consider him the sane one at the Kremlin top table. But Dmitry Medvedev, who served Vladimir Putin as prime minister and famously did a job swap to keep him in power for life, is every bit as genocidal as his boss when it comes to Ukraine. In a post on social media app Telegram, where he routinely calls for the extinction of Ukraine as a nation, Medvedev wrote: “People often ask me why my Telegram posts are so harsh. The answer is I hate them. They are bastards and scum. They want death for us, for Russia. And as long as I’m alive, I’ll do anything to make them disappear.” See you in The Hague, Dmitry.