Dmitri Rogozin fired as head of Roscosmos

From Pravda :
Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, has left office.

The new Roscosmos chief is Yuri Borisov. He previously held the post of Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the military-industrial complex in the Russian government.

President Vladimir Putin signed appropriate decrees.

Dmitry Rogozin became the head of the state corporation in May 2018. Until that time, he served as deputy chairman of the Russian government supervising the military-industrial complex.

During Rogozin's term in the office:

  • the financial debt of the Khrunichev Center was reduced;
  • Russia stopped the development of the super-heavy rocket;
  • the United States refused to buy seats on the Soyuz spacecraft;
  • Russia stopped selling RD-180 and RD-181 rocket engines to the USA;
  • Nauka and Prichal modules were launched to the International Space Station;
  • Spektr-RG space observatory was launched;
  • flight tests of the Angara family rockets were resumed.
Prior to Rogozin, Roscosmos was headed by Igor Komarov, who currently holds the position of plenipotentiary representative of the President of Russia in the Volga Federal District.
