DJI's Mavic 3 becomes popular short range day time recon drone used in modern warfare

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 22,060
- -48
- Country
-
- Location
-
Yeah it lacks thermal but it's dirt cheap and readily available in stores near you and online order. Also, it can be slaved to DJI's helmet mounted display for ease of control.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @LeGenD @Hamartia Antidote @That Guy
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @LeGenD @Hamartia Antidote @That Guy
Last edited: