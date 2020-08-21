/ Register

  • Friday, August 21, 2020

DJI vs Autel patent war: No ban on drones in the U.S.

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by onebyone, Aug 21, 2020 at 7:41 PM.

    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    By Gong Zhe



    Screenshot from ITC's final determination notice

    The patent war between DJI and Autel has been going on since 2018, when Autel asked the ITC to investigate if DJI have infringed their patents.

    The main patent in question is US9260184B2, named "compact unmanned rotary aircraft." It described a lock mechanism between the rotor and its blade.

    According to the lawyers representing DJI, the patent is actually "unpatentable" as the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) found in March 2020.

    The Shenzhen-based drone maker also tried to change its drone design to avoid infringement but the ITC said it's not enough.

    Yet ITC suspended the ban because of the findings by PTAB.

    CGTN Digital reached out to DJI, but the company told us they currently have no comments to make related to this story.
     
