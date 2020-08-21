DJI vs Autel patent war: No ban on drones in the U.S.

By Gong Zhe Screenshot from ITC's final determination notice The patent war between DJI and Autel has been going on since 2018, when Autel asked the ITC to investigate if DJI have infringed their patents. The main patent in question is US9260184B2, named "compact unmanned rotary aircraft." It described a lock mechanism between the rotor and its blade. According to the lawyers representing DJI, the patent is actually "unpatentable" as the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) found in March 2020. The Shenzhen-based drone maker also tried to change its drone design to avoid infringement but the ITC said it's not enough. Yet ITC suspended the ban because of the findings by PTAB. CGTN Digital reached out to DJI, but the company told us they currently have no comments to make related to this story.