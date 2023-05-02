DJI becomes biggest supplier of military drones for war

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 27,489
- -82
- Country
-
- Location
-
The smaller Mavic 3 don't have thermal and laser rangefinder but the larger M30T has thermal and laser rangefinder.
@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote @RoadAmerica @jamal18
@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote @RoadAmerica @jamal18