Divorce rates around the world

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653056125330239489

no stats on Pakistan there.. may be very low because of cultural and religious reasons but here some articles:

www.nation.com.pk

Divorce rates

Pakistan is a country where marriage is sacred, due to the religion of choice, Islam. Our religion teaches us not to opt for divorce, to begin with. However,
www.nation.com.pk www.nation.com.pk

indianexpress.com

Why are more Pakistani women choosing to divorce?

Pakistani women are using a section of Islamic law allowing them to leave a marriage without their husband's consent.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

www.thequint.com

Marriage Laws in Pakistan: Why Are More Women in Karachi Seeking Divorce?

Domestic violence, forbidding visit to parents, working & spouses' second marriages prompt women to resort to Khula.
www.thequint.com www.thequint.com

but don't let the stats fool you, it is increasingly common in urban India now

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Break-up celebrations in vogue as people look to offset the traumas of abusive marriages and painful divorces

"The divorce felt real when I was at the party, celebrating," said Poonawala, who held the all-night party with 15 of her female friends two weeks after the formal divorce. The friends chipped in to cover the cost of the party. Parties like this are becoming a new trend in India. Experts say...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com

www.timesnownews.com

Woman throws her own divorce party to celebrate being free after 17 years of marriage

A woman threw a divorce party for herself to celebrate being "finally" free as her marriage ended after 17 years. She had a colourful themed party.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com

www.indiatvnews.com

Bhopal NGO throws party to celebrate divorce of 18 men, invitation goes viral

An NGO in Bhopal, 'Bhai Welfare Society' celebrates the divorces of 18 men who have gone through long-drawn legal battles. This one-of-a-kind event includes Jaimala Visarjan, Gents Sangeet and Seven pheras among other activities.
www.indiatvnews.com www.indiatvnews.com

:laugh:
 
High divorce rates destroy societies, we need to find a balance between stopping marital abuse and preserving our cultural values allowing for healthier marriages
 
1. Feminism.
2. Lack of tolerance.
3. Lack of compromises.

Nobody is willing to question these women and their decisions. MSM and Social Media will allow women to spew Feminist drivel and encourage more to follow suit. There are websites dedicated to the cause.
 
LeGenD said:
1. Feminism.
2. Lack of tolerance.
3. Lack of compromises.

Nobody is willing to question these women and their decisions. MSM and Social Media will allow women to spew Feminist drivel and encourage more to follow suit. There are websites dedicated to the cause.
But what if you really aren't compatible with the other half? I mean, sometime people do fall out of love don't you think?
 
jhungary said:
But what if you really aren't compatible with the other half? I mean, sometime people do fall out of love don't you think?
Some of the divorces do occur on legitimate grounds. In some of the cases, the husband turns out to be an egotistical idiot.

However, Feminists are up to no good when it comes to brainwashing women with their typical patriarchy tropes.
 
Maula Jatt said:
High divorce rates destroy societies, we need to find a balance between stopping marital abuse and preserving our cultural values allowing for healthier marriages
imo its better to end it and get out in one piece and half sane if its an abusive relationship

abuse can be psychological too and its not always men who are guilty, spl in these modern times
 
LeGenD said:
Some of the divorces do occur on legitimate grounds. In some of the cases, the husband turns out to be an egotistical idiot.

However, Feminists are up to no good when it comes to brainwashing women with their typical patriarchy tropes.
Guess it is the issue of value.

Most people in the west see marriage is a connivence, I mean the more liberal one tend to think like that, the more conversative one would see that more sanctimony, i think thats more of value problem...
 
It's better to be divorced than live in an abusive relationship or marriage.

But the laws for divorce in India is completely fucked up and basically screws the man even if the woman is the abusive partner.

Even if your wife sleeps around and gives birth to someone elses baby, according to Indian law that kid has to be taken care of by the legal husband and not the real father. Even if you get divorced you have to support that kid. Can you even imagine such kind of shit and the trauma faced by the man?
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
13,911
133
17,785
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
STREANH said:
It's better to be divorced than live in an abusive relationship or marriage.

But the laws for divorce in India is completely fucked up and basically screws the man even if the woman is the abusive partner.

Even if your wife sleeps around and gives birth to someone elses baby, according to Indian law that kid has to be taken care of by the legal husband and not the real father. Even if you get divorced you have to support that kid. Can you even imagine such kind of shit and the trauma faced by the man?
Indian men should establish a Men's Rights movement and push for legal reforms. The state has NO right to force a man to pay for child support if his wife cheated on him and gave birth to another man's child.

dnacenter.com

Do I Need a DNA Paternity Test for Child Support? | DDC

Internationally, DNA testing has become a standard part of divorce and child support, producing definitive paternity and maternity results.
dnacenter.com dnacenter.com
 
I agree with what @hussain0216 said about family system in Islam.

If your a non Muslim male then there is no point in getting married. Because the law and society will screw you.

If you are a Muslim male then you can get married to a woman, put her in a burqa, lock her up in the house, smack her if she misbehaves and get another wife if you get bored of her. Islam protects the rights of men. It knows men are superior to women.
Even a critic like me has to commend this religion for this very fact.
 
iamnobody said:
I agree with what @hussain0216 said about family system in Islam.

If your a non Muslim male then there is no point in getting married. Because the law and society will screw you.

If you are a Muslim male then you can get married to a woman, put her in a burqa, lock her up in the house, smack her if she misbehaves and get another wife if you get bored of her. Islam protects the rights of men. It knows men are superior to women.
Even a critic like me has to commend this religion for this very fact.
No you're wrong about women rights in Islam, Islam gives best rights for women
 

