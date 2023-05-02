Divorce rates around the world

no stats on Pakistan there.. may be very low because of cultural and religious reasons but here some articles:
Divorce rates
Pakistan is a country where marriage is sacred, due to the religion of choice, Islam. Our religion teaches us not to opt for divorce, to begin with. However,
www.nation.com.pk
Why are more Pakistani women choosing to divorce?
Pakistani women are using a section of Islamic law allowing them to leave a marriage without their husband's consent.
indianexpress.com
Marriage Laws in Pakistan: Why Are More Women in Karachi Seeking Divorce?
Domestic violence, forbidding visit to parents, working & spouses' second marriages prompt women to resort to Khula.
www.thequint.com
but don't let the stats fool you, it is increasingly common in urban India now
Break-up celebrations in vogue as people look to offset the traumas of abusive marriages and painful divorces
"The divorce felt real when I was at the party, celebrating," said Poonawala, who held the all-night party with 15 of her female friends two weeks after the formal divorce. The friends chipped in to cover the cost of the party. Parties like this are becoming a new trend in India. Experts say...
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Woman throws her own divorce party to celebrate being free after 17 years of marriage
A woman threw a divorce party for herself to celebrate being "finally" free as her marriage ended after 17 years. She had a colourful themed party.
www.timesnownews.com
Bhopal NGO throws party to celebrate divorce of 18 men, invitation goes viral
An NGO in Bhopal, 'Bhai Welfare Society' celebrates the divorces of 18 men who have gone through long-drawn legal battles. This one-of-a-kind event includes Jaimala Visarjan, Gents Sangeet and Seven pheras among other activities.
www.indiatvnews.com