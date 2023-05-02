Divorce rates around the world

It's better to be divorced than live in an abusive relationship or marriage.



But the laws for divorce in India is completely fucked up and basically screws the man even if the woman is the abusive partner.



Even if your wife sleeps around and gives birth to someone elses baby, according to Indian law that kid has to be taken care of by the legal husband and not the real father. Even if you get divorced you have to support that kid. Can you even imagine such kind of shit and the trauma faced by the man?