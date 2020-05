US ambassador accuses Germany of 'undermining' NATO on nuclear

14.05.2020

Mützenich's comment came after Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that she would approve a deal with the US for new fighter jets to replace Germany's outdated aircraft.



Grenell has routinely earned the ire of officials and the public for what is seen as his interference in German politics and stepping outside the proper role of an ambassador. He was recently elevated to being acting Director of National Intelligence, bringing him even closer into Trump's inner circle.