Diversity recruitment in British Policing

Dear members,

As part of my role I am involved in a side project which is supervised by Open University for my degree. One role I am examining is the opinion of British Asians (Pakistani, Bengali, Indian, Afghan's, Sri Lankans etc).

Since PDF has a number of overseas/dual national South Asians, I would like to know the following:

1. What is your opinion of the Police England & Wales

2. What has been your recent experience with the police, was it positive, negative (and why)

3. Have you explored or considered a role in Policing, if so why or why not.

No personal information is needed, I would really appreciate if members can answer this honestly and respectfully request that responses be kept free from any trolling, my study is part of a wider study looking at BAME (Back/Asian/Minority Ethnic) communities attitudes to policing and a career in the police service.

If you are living in the UK and hold British/EU citizenship and are interested in a career in policing, please visit the national recruitment website: https://www.joiningthepolice.co.uk/

Thank you for your time.
 
1. they are for sure controversial, however when need be the police is always on time. uk police is not perfect, but I’d have them over almost any other Asian, American (north and south), African and most European police forces.
2. Stop and search, it’s as if they have a daily quota of a certain amount of coloured people they have to stop and search, or stop their car for no reason.
3. Armed police sounds dope, but police constable, nope. Border force is something I was interested in, though I wouldn’t count that as the police.
 
Thank you for your honest response, to answer your third point, you do know that in order to become an AFO (Authorised Firearms Officer) you would need to join up as a police constable and serve a number of years before being able to apply for an AFO role which is voluntary (you have the same rank and pay scale but greater responsibility in terms of use of force).
 
Yes that I know.
 

