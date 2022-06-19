Diversity recruitment in British Policing

Dear members,
As part of my role I am involved in a side project which is supervised by Open University for my degree. One role I am examining is the opinion of British Asians (Pakistani, Bengali, Indian, Afghan's, Sri Lankans etc).
Since PDF has a number of overseas/dual national South Asians, I would like to know the following:
1. What is your opinion of the Police England & Wales
2. What has been your recent experience with the police, was it positive, negative (and why)
3. Have you explored or considered a role in Policing, if so why or why not.
No personal information is needed, I would really appreciate if members can answer this honestly and respectfully request that responses be kept free from any trolling, my study is part of a wider study looking at BAME (Back/Asian/Minority Ethnic) communities attitudes to policing and a career in the police service.
If you are living in the UK and hold British/EU citizenship and are interested in a career in policing, please visit the national recruitment website: https://www.joiningthepolice.co.uk/
Thank you for your time.
