Diversification efforts of Indonesian giant energy companies to face greener world economy

This thread is to shows diversification effort of giant energy companies in Indonesia to face the future green economy. It will include companies operating in oil and gas sector, as well as in coal mining sector, both large state owned and private own companies.
 
1646113912956.png


Indika to Sell Coal Miner Arm Petrosea for $146.6m​

BY :JAKARTA GLOBE
MARCH 01, 2022

Jakarta. Indonesia's listed coal miner Indika Energy will sell its controlling interest in a listed coal miner arm Petrosea, to a private company Caraka Reksa Optima for $146.6 million to raise capital for its expansion in a new business venture, Indika said in a statement on Tuesday.

Indika said it had signed a share sale and purchase agreement on Feb 25, looking to sell 704.01 million shares or, 69.8 percent interest, in Petrosea to Caraka, in a deal that would value Petrosea at around $210 million, or about 9.4 percent above the company's market capitalization on Tuesday morning.

The companies expected to close the deal by the end of May, depending on the fulfillment of several preliminary conditions stipulated in the agreement.

According to Azis Armand, Indika Energy's deputy president director and group chief executive officer (CEO) said, the company was embarking on a drive to diversify its business outside the energy and mining sectors.

"The proceeds from the sale of Petrosea will be used to strengthen the company's finances, as well as fund the company's business diversification that prioritizes sustainability aspects to maximize shareholder value," Azis said in the statement on Tuesday.

Petrosea is a company engaged in contract mining, particularly coal. Indika said Petrosea sale was part of its strategy to realign its business portfolio, achieve the target of 50 percent revenue from the non-coal sector by 2025 and become a carbon-neutral company by 2050.

Previously in January, Indika joined forces with Taiwanese Foxconn's listed flagship company Hon Hai Precision Industry, Indonesia's state-owned battery maker Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC), Taiwan's electric bike maker Gogoro Taiwan to develop electric vehicles ecosystem in Indonesia.

Bakrie Group own largest coal miner companies in Indonesia

PT Bumi Resources
PT Kaltim Prima Coal
PT Arutmin

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bakrie Says 30 Electric Buses to Enter Service Next Week​

BY :JAYANTY NADA SHOFA
FEBRUARY 18, 2022

1646115039543.png

The launch of the strategic partnership between Vektr, Tri Sakti, and BYD for electric bus industrialization in Magelang, Central Java, on February 17, 2022. (From left to right) Tri Sakti director Andi Widodo, BYD managing director Indonesia & Malaysia Eagle Zhao, Bakrie & Brothers president director and chief executive officer Anindya Bakrie, and Tri Sakti president director Widodo. (Photo Courtesy of Bakrie & Brothers)

Jakarta. Bakrie & Brothers business group is kicking its electric bus business into high gear with 30 units set to become fully operational in the capital city as soon as next week.

The company said its EV project will help Indonesia slash emissions from transport, starting with the city-owned bus operator TransJakarta’s fleet. The group’s subsidiary Bakrie Autoparts is pursuing the electric bus market through its business entity Vektr Mobiliti Indonesia.

The Indonesian government has pledged to reach net-zero emission by 2060 or sooner, and the transport sector is a major emitter. Transport produces 26 percent of Indonesia's carbon dioxide emissions, according to Bakrie & Brothers president director Anindya Bakrie.

“So we can start with public transport, namely buses if we wish to help the government achieve its net-zero emission pledge and propel the electrification program alongside with its industrialization,” Anindya told a press conference, broadcasted virtually on Thursday.

The bus electrification project uses technology provided by Chinese automaker BYD Auto, which has been working with Bakrie Autoparts since 2018. At the conference, Anindya also announced Vektr’s strategic partnership with local auto assembly plant Tri Sakti.

TransJakarta was the first to order Vektr-BYD’s electric buses.


Thirty Vektr-BYD's buses will soon operate on TransJakarta's non-bus rapid transit route.

"InshaAllah, we will inaugurate the 30 electric buses for TransJakarta next week,” Anindya said.

The Jakarta provincial government is seeking to operate up to 100 electric buses in the near future, and Vektr hopes to be the one to help Jakarta meet this target. Tri Sakti will be in charge of assembling the completely knocked down buses.

Vektr had conducted trial runs for its electric buses for three and a half years, according to Anindya.

The company, along with BYD, first drove the bus at the 2018 IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Bali. Vektr’s electric buses also underwent and passed the trial runs in Jakarta, Aceh, and Bogor. Vektr also took its electric bus from Jakarta to Magelang. The distance traveled in all those trial runs totaled a whopping 24,000 kilometers.

“[For comparison,] 24,000 kilometers is enough for us to travel from Jakarta to London and come back,” he added.

According to Anindya, Vektr wishes to take part in electrifying the buses in other cities via the government’s buy-the-service (BTS) scheme for public transport. The company also dreams of supplying electric buses to Indonesia’s new capital in East Kalimantan.

“Data shows Indonesia has at least 220,000 buses of different sizes. The new capital city is a dream project that we hope to take part in,” Anindya told the conference.

Bakrie Otopart

 

