Diver Cleaning Ocean Floor Finds New iPhone Still Working in Waterproof Bag–And Returns it to Owner

4ocean
During a routine dive to clean the oceans off the coast of Florida, 4ocean CEO Alex Schulze found something that obviously still had value to someone.
The brand new iPhone sealed in a plastic bag was in far better shape than most of the smartphones found by Schulze and his cleanup crews, being waterlogged and unable to turn on.
Along with the bag, the phone was sporting a waterproof case, and Alex was able to charge the phone and get in touch with the person’s emergency contact.
Despite all odds, he was able to return the phone to its thankful owner while simultaneously triggering a viral TikTok sensation with over 3 million views on the video chronicling the discovery
“We’re always stoked about the work we do cleaning the ocean,” Alex Schulze, CEO and co-founder of 4ocean, told GNN. “But it’s even better to make someone’s day by returning what’s important to them!”
4ocean are the guys famous for selling those bracelets made of beads of ocean plastic, and their work in the US, Guatemala, and Indonesia has removed over 29 million pounds (13.1 million kg) of plastic from oceans, rivers, and coastlines.
Their newest location is on the Rio Motagua, in Guatemala. One of Central America’s longest and most polluted rivers, it deposits roughly 2% of the plastic that enters our oceans.