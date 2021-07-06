Ditching Dollars, Prioritizing China & India, De-Westernizing: Inside Russia’s New Security Strategy

The National Security Strategy of the Russian Federation is a strategic document outlining the means by which citizens, society and the state are to be protected against external and internal threats in every sphere of national life. The first such document was created in 1997, and it has been continually updated to account for new developments.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved an updated Russian National Security Strategy, with the corresponding decree published on the state portal of legal information on Saturday.
The Russian National Security Strategy is a basic strategic planning document defining Russia's national interests and strategic priorities, outlining the means to protect citizens and the state from internal and external threats, and setting objectives for the strengthening of national security and ensuring sustainable development over the long term.
The new strategy replaces the previous version of the document, which was approved by Putin in late 2015. Before the president's signature, the updated strategy was reviewed and approved by the Russian Security Council in May.
What Does The Strategy Say?
The text of the new document suggests that Russia has demonstrated in recent years its ability to withstand foreign sanctions pressure, and notes that work to reduce dependence on imports in key sectors of the economy is to continue. Economic security is to be ensured by increasing competitiveness and resilience to both internal and external threats, and through the creation of suitable conditions for economic growth at rates higher than the global average, according to the strategy.
The document deems the reduction in the use of the dollar in Russia's foreign trade as one of the means to securing the country's economic security.
At the same time, it points to concepts discussed by NATO on the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in wartime, and says that this development cannot but serve to increase the security risks faced by Russia. Dangers also result from the creeping militarization of outer space, and from risks associated with armed conflicts escalating into local and regional wars involving the world's nuclear powers. The document also constitutes efforts by the armies of some countries to train to disable critical information infrastructure in Russia, with foreign intelligence services said to have intensified their intelligence and other operations in the Russian information space generally.
British Navy's Defender destroyer sails in the Black Sea near the Cape Fiolent after entering Russia's territorial waters, in Crimea, Russia
Need for Social Justice and Anti-Corruption Fight
The document places 'the highest priority' to the preservation of the people of Russia amid the continued demographic crisis facing the country. The strategy argues that the production of new domestically-developed vaccines is one of the means to ensuring the country's economic security.
People walking on Red Square in Moscow, spring 2021.
New Priorities
Significantly, the updated National Security Strategy document includes the expansion of strategic cooperation with China and India in the list of Russian foreign policy priorities, with a view to creating mechanisms to ensuring regional security and stability on a non-aligned basis in the Asia-Pacific region.
Promotional posters for the films Paddington 2 and Death of Stalin in Novosibirsk, Russia. File photo.
"Informational and psychological subversion campaigns and the 'Westernization' of culture increase the danger of Russia losing its cultural sovereignty," the document warns.