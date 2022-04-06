What's new

Disturbing behaviour and attitudes on PDF

Since the vote of no confidence saga began a few days ago, I have noticed a disturbing development on PDF. I don't want to name random posters and demonize my fellow Pakistanis but some long standing, educated and articulate Pakistani posters on PDF are trying to defend the zardari/bhuttos and the not-so-sharrifs. After what these families have done to Pakistan and all the damage they have caused, how can ANYONE want to defend them? Is there a reason for this? Have I missed something?
 
You know what's disturbing people who have no stake here in Pakistan and live abroad in a first world democracy, advocating for violence, destruction and fascism.

You'll benefit either way who comes in power or not. Sitting in London and telling us what to do? Bugger off.

No one like bhutto or sharif, it's about doing things in a proper legal way. Your beloved immi legalised TLP, paved way for right wing religious politics.

Look at the state of economy, you must salivating and rejoicing, because now you can buy more property with less investment. So don't lecture us about what we want or don't want. People living in Pakistan would be ripped apart by the economic hardship not you. So pls stop with this bullshit of yours.
 
Spot on!

Some are even "retired mods".
Since the vote of no confidence saga began a few days ago, I have noticed a disturbing development on PDF. I don't want to name random posters and demonize my fellow Pakistanis but some long standing, educated and articulate Pakistani posters on PDF are trying to defend the zardari/bhuttos and the not-so-sharrifs. After what these families have done to Pakistan and all the damage they have caused, how can ANYONE want to defend them. Is there a reason for this? Have I missed something?
I believe these are people with vested interests, either khud ki lottery lagi hui thee IK kay anay sai phelay ya kisi rishtay dar ki wajha sai otherwise no sane person can support and defend these corrupt people, the way some "retired mods" do
 
You know what's disturbing people who have no stake here in Pakistan and live abroad in a first world democracy, advocating for violence, destruction and fascism.

You'll benefit either way who comes in power or not. Sitting in London and telling us what to do? Bugger off.

No one like bhutto or sharif, it's about doing things in a proper legal way. Your beloved immi legalised TLP, paved way for right wing religious politics.

Look at the state of economy, you must salivating and rejoicing, because now you can buy more property with less investment. So don't lecture us about what we want or don't want. People living in Pakistan would be ripped apart by the economic hardship not you. So pls stop with this bullshit of yours.
www.khaleejtimes.com

Pakistan on track to receive $32 billion remittances in 2022

Overseas Pakistanis remit $15.8 billion during July-December 2021 period
www.khaleejtimes.com
 
www.khaleejtimes.com

Pakistan on track to receive $32 billion remittances in 2022

Overseas Pakistanis remit $15.8 billion during July-December 2021 period
www.khaleejtimes.com
I genuinely respect people who send their money to help their families, but there are also people on a buying spree to buy real estate driving prices insane.
To be fair, the oversea Pakistanis should have a say too. After all, they do bring in a lot of money that is stopping Pakistan from drowning in debt
They should but blind cult following is absurd. No one should advocate for violence man.
 
You know what's disturbing people who have no stake here in Pakistan and live abroad in a first world democracy, advocating for violence, destruction and fascism.

You'll benefit either way who comes in power or not. Sitting in London and telling us what to do? Bugger off.

No one like bhutto or sharif, it's about doing things in a proper legal way. Your beloved immi legalised TLP, paved way for right wing religious politics.

Look at the state of economy, you must salivating and rejoicing, because now you can buy more property with less investment. So don't lecture us about what we want or don't want. People living in Pakistan would be ripped apart by the economic hardship not you. So pls stop with this bullshit of yours.
So even by your own omission, isn't it even more disturbing that those who previously ruled Pakistan and want to rule again are doing the bidding of foreign powers who want to harm Pakistan and are EVEN colluding with the nation that calls for the death and destruction of the Pakistani nation and people?
 
Is there a reason for this?
Yes, reason for this is Bughaz Imran, plain and simple
25BAA70F-78D4-4721-8081-0DC165C76C94.jpeg
 
I genuinely respect people who send their money to help their families, but there are also people on a buying spree to buy real estate driving prices insane.

They should but blind cult following is absurd. No one should advocate for violence man.
Even if it were true, just think where the investment is being injected into.
They are purchasing because of the currency rate... Now if the Dollar is flying high, is that the fault of Expats.
 
So even by your own omission, isn't it even more disturbing that those who previously ruled Pakistan and want to rule again are doing the bidding of foreign powers who want to harm Pakistan and are EVEN colluding with the nation that calls for the death and destruction of the Pakistani nation and people?
What?
The overseas Pakistanis are doing none of what you said, or I haven’t seen it occur.
 

