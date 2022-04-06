Disturbing behaviour and attitudes on PDF

You know what's disturbing people who have no stake here in Pakistan and live abroad in a first world democracy, advocating for violence, destruction and fascism.



You'll benefit either way who comes in power or not. Sitting in London and telling us what to do? Bugger off.



No one like bhutto or sharif, it's about doing things in a proper legal way. Your beloved immi legalised TLP, paved way for right wing religious politics.



Look at the state of economy, you must salivating and rejoicing, because now you can buy more property with less investment. So don't lecture us about what we want or don't want. People living in Pakistan would be ripped apart by the economic hardship not you. So pls stop with this bullshit of yours.