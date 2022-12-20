What's new

Dissolution of assemblies: LHC grills petitioner over irrelevant plea

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
87,926
96
142,897
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,,.

Dissolution of assemblies : LHC grills petitioner over irrelevant plea​

Petitioner's counsel implores the court that dissolving assemblies may create further crises

Rana Yasif
December 20, 2022


photo file


LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC)'s Justice Shahid Karim on Tuesday came down hard over the filling of irrelevant petitions in courts while hearing a plea seeking direction to concerned quarters to restrain the Punjab Assembly (PA) from dissolution.

However, the court dismissed the plea as withdrawn when Justice Karim remarked that "the petitioner will not be left with even a single penny to go back home if the plea is not withdrawn," at which the petitioner's counsel withdrew the petition.
As the proceedings commenced, the petitioner's counsel implored the court that the country's prevailing economic crises does not allow for elections, and dissolving assemblies may create further crises.

The counsel further implored the court that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had vowed not to dissolve the assembly and had said that it will complete its tenure.

Further, the petition stated that it would be unconstitutional for the assemblies to be dissolved merely on the direction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his response, Justice Karim said that the conditions under which the assemblies are being dissolved are very clear. He questioned how someone could be forbidden from exercising their constitutional right.

Justice Karim commented that such petitions are a waste of the court's time and questioned why they are filed.

Last week, Imran Khan announced that the final date to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be December 23.

By dissolving the assemblies where his party is at the helm of affairs, the PTI chief is staking his hard-earned political ground on a bid to trigger early elections.

He said he had thoroughly consulted PTI lawyers before pulling off the provincial power play to spur polls and emphasised that the constitution does not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

He then announced that his party would now be starting its election campaign.


tribune.com.pk

LHC grills petitioner over irrelevant plea | The Express Tribune

Petitioner's counsel implores the court that dissolving assemblies may create further crises
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
LHC accepts Sana's plea to shut assets beyond means inquiry against him
Replies
1
Views
330
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan’s removal as PTI chief: LHC bench recommends formation of larger bench
Replies
1
Views
284
Bengal71
Bengal71
ghazi52
Supreme Court dismisses JUI-F senator’s plea to stop PTI’s long march
Replies
0
Views
211
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI divided over early dissolution of assemblies
Replies
0
Views
100
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LHC summons Asad Umar for 'scandalous' speech against judiciary
Replies
7
Views
242
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom