Dissident MNAs Hitting Hard on Imran Khan

Among the few who have come out in the open, some are coming to the talk shows daily bashing Imran Khan, His Govt and Buzdar. I will only post a few of them here.
I think they intend to resign after the no-confidence motion as well.bus 2 din reh gay yeh log ta heyat na ehal ho jain gay
What else do govrnments rely on in Pakistan? Money??but a government that relies on disqualification
according to article 36a , they will be suspended right after voting against there party , and they will not part of the government for the remaining period of time , however attorney general trying hard to banned them permanently through supreme courtI think they intend to resign after the no-confidence motion as well.
Jumma ha mithai hazam nhi hogi yaad rakho :lol;By the sounds of It, PTI MNAs are unlikely to give NRO to PM Imran Khan.
Yes, but also money, power, allegiance, establishment backing, popularity. IK kept all these members in line for almost 4 years. Did they become evil at the start of the year? If they sold out, why now?What else do govrnments rely on in Pakistan? Money??
Unpopular Opinion(using that term way too much for my own good)Yes, but also money, power, allegiance, establishment backing, popularity. IK kept all these members in line for almost 4 years. Did they become evil at the start of the year? If they sold out, why now?
I think Imran Khan has every intention of nullifying the entire constitution if anything goes against his government, only he carries the street power to freeze everything...a million people in Islamabad is no joke. Establishment knows that and no way in hell is the Army gonna come out against the masses...my entire nanial (mother's side) in Karachi are not even PTI supporters, they are all jamatis and even they are hating jamat e Islami supporting the opposition and are supporting Imran Khan on this lotacracatic vote of no confidence.What else do govrnments rely on in Pakistan? Money??