Dissident MNAs Hitting Hard on Imran Khan

...a-holes and sellouts, all have said one thing only: no naalian and gutters were made in our constitutency. you are a MNA for God's sake, not a municipal councillor, act like one. anyways, this was PTI's mistake, choosing these ghunda looking a-hole "electables" for MNA slots.
 
Riz said:
bus 2 din reh gay yeh log ta heyat na ehal ho jain gay :lol:
This kind of dynamic seems a bit unlikely, that is unless we take the absolute most hawkish view of SC opinion and also believe the ECP act similarly.

Disqualification is possible, but a government that relies on disqualification to keep members in line can’t go on for long, vote of no confidence or not. Budgets have to be passed, no confidence measures can be brought multiple times, gridlock in parliament is probably already there, just the extent of the damage has to be seen.
 
You only have to look at the satanic 'Phatkar' they all have on their faces and you can deduce that their allegiances lie with foreign entites & dollars. Bunch of Arseh*les the lot of them!
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I think they intend to resign after the no-confidence motion as well. :enjoy:
according to article 36a , they will be suspended right after voting against there party , and they will not part of the government for the remaining period of time , however attorney general trying hard to banned them permanently through supreme court :lol:

Pakistan Space Agency said:
By the sounds of It, PTI MNAs are unlikely to give NRO to PM Imran Khan.
Jumma ha mithai hazam nhi hogi yaad rakho :lol;
 
Jungibaaz said:
Yes, but also money, power, allegiance, establishment backing, popularity. IK kept all these members in line for almost 4 years. Did they become evil at the start of the year? If they sold out, why now?
Unpopular Opinion(using that term way too much for my own good)

IK is a one trick pony(even his speeches are one script) who is out of touch with reality now and is Nero playing the fiddle.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
What else do govrnments rely on in Pakistan? Money??
I think Imran Khan has every intention of nullifying the entire constitution if anything goes against his government, only he carries the street power to freeze everything...a million people in Islamabad is no joke. Establishment knows that and no way in hell is the Army gonna come out against the masses...my entire nanial (mother's side) in Karachi are not even PTI supporters, they are all jamatis and even they are hating jamat e Islami supporting the opposition and are supporting Imran Khan on this lotacracatic vote of no confidence.
 
These MNA's think PML N or PPP will give them tickets, they should know that no one wants traitors in their party and traitors have no respect anywhere, the day they sold themselves and joined the opposition their political carrier was over. No one will give them ticket.
 

