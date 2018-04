Pakistani Judicial System

Civilian Side:

Civilian body must launch a Research into Rehabilitation of the displaced (Internal displaced people) And determine if there is an economic problem faced by those community. Fairly simple to compare with Unemployment data and date on farms before and after etc

If 4 Million people were displaced , how were they resettled back? And compensated financially

Set up a Hotline in their community for Clarification of Kidnapped people

Person has gone missing ? Gone to Afghanistan? Or someone has moved to Pakistan internally for Job search or indeed there is a some investigation. Or if some third party force is active in Pakistan. Is there a border record of person travelling ?

Issue of Security / Check post:

95% security should setup on border every country has that provision. However Temporary checkpoints should be setup for snap checks. This should be inline with improvements in security situation gradually

Issue of Land Mines:

I think border needs to be 100% closed

Well the solution is as follow100% integration withfor FATAbase in FATAExample of proper closure Syria-Turkey Wall