Dispute almost escalate into a brawl between China and Taiwan in Asian volleyball championship, one player of each team sent off

Dispute almost escalates into a brawl between China and Taiwan in Asian volleyball championship, one player of each team sent off

The players on both sides were emotionally agitated and suspected of exposing the rough confrontation, the referee sounded the whistle in time to dissuade the players of both sides. One player from each side got a red card and were sent off by the referee.

 

