Displeased with governor Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh leaders demand his ouster

Some PTI Sindh leaders have expressed displeasure with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and have demanded his ouster.According to, several members of PTI Sindh, including Liaquat Jatoi, Mumtaz Shah, and other members, gathered at the residence of PTI leader Gul Muhammad Rind to register their grievances against Ismail.Per a statement issued by the party members concerned, Ismail allegedly did not consult stakeholders for the Senate elections, while the PTI candidates lost in the Malir, Sanghar, and Tharparkar by-polls due to the governor's "poor strategy".The statement further said that the governor has so far been unable to perform in a satisfactory fashion, adding that he has also failed to effectively communicate Prime Minister Imran Khan's manifesto in Sindh.The statement condemned the show-cause notice issued to Liaquat Jatoi by the party and demanded the withdrawal of the notice as the politician is "an asset to the party".On Feb 24, PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi was served a Rs2bn legal notice seeking damages after he alleged that Saifullah Abro, PTI's former Senate candidate from Sindh on a technocrat seat, was given a ticket for Rs350 million.Abro's nomination papers were not approved by the Election Commission of Pakistan because of which he could not contest the Senate elections.Meanwhile, the prime minister's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill also demanded that Jatoi furnish proof for his accusations, warning him that if he is unable to do so then the party will take "strict action" against him.He confirmed that Saifullah Abro will file a defamation suit.