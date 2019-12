"While luck certainly was on Durrani’s side at Panipat, he was only lucky because he had planned his battle carefully, by running a network of spies, and waited for the Marathas to make a mistake so he could capitalise on it. Had he simply relied on his military prowess and luck alone, he would have attacked the Marathas in November 1760, instead of waiting for two months." [Sabr and Shukr with top-notch planning, strategies, tactics etc. GOD helps those who help themselves]

[Fear is no policy, surrender is no option] ​

"The whole story is that, in addition to Indian Muslims, the Rajput Hindu rulers of Jaipur and Marwar — in present-day Rajasthan — also sought Durrani’s assistance against their fellow Maratha Hindus."

[Surprises are always there. A known enemy is better than an unknown friend]

​

Ironically, when the Marathas invaded northern India, Durrani wasn’t even in India. Actually, he came to northern India to evict the Marathas. The Marathas, who had come all the way from south-central India, were as much ‘foreigners’ in northern India as the trans-Indus Afghans.

Durrani, therefore, would not allow the rise of a competing power at any cost, including having to invade India (multiple times). Durrani’s fears would materialise posthumously with the rise of Ranjit Singh in the Punjab three decades after the former’s death.

The Third Battle of Panipat was preceded by a two-month long stand-off between Durrani and Bhau.

