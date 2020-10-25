What's new

Disney’s First Southeast Asian Heroine

1603700381664.png


With a name like Raya, there is definitely much to be celebrated. Raya is a common word in the Malay and Indonesian languages, and it is used to define something huge, big, or of great importance. As the first Southeast Asian heroine, we can confidently say that this is an apt name for the character.

Of course, Disney has dabbled with Asian characters before, with Princess Jasmine from Aladdin being the first West Asian princess and the aforementioned Mulan being a star in her own right as the first East Asian lead character in a Disney movie. In fact, this is Disney’s first major return to an Asian setting since Mulan in 1998, so it is great that they chose the Southeast Asian region for this occasion.

