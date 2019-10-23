Disney+ reaches 116 million subscribers

What's new

Disney exceeded forecasts by Wall Street analysts for its fiscal third quarter, delivering adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents, up from just 8 cents in the Covid-hit period a year ago.

A year and a half after its launch, Disney+ reached 116 million subscribers as of the end of the quarter on July 3. That’s more than twice the level of a year ago, 57.5 million. While it is smaller, ESPN+ added to the overall streaming momentum, rising 75% from a year earlier to 14.9 million subscribers. Hulu, including its on-demand and live TV offerings, increased 21% to 42.8 million total subscribers.

https://deadline.com/2021/08/disney-q3-beats-estimates-streaming-116-million-subscribers-1234813827/
 
