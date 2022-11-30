Disney Cruise Line Acquires Unfinished 6,000-Guest Global Dream Cruise Ship Disney has announced the acquisition of a partially completed cruise ship as it has come to terms to acquire the unfinished 6,000-guest Global Dream that is sit

Disney has announced the acquisition of a partially completed cruise ship as it has come to terms to acquire the unfinished 6,000-guest Global Dream that is sitting at MV Werften

Disney Reportedly Paid Less Than 3% Value for Unfinished 'Global Dream' Cruise Ship - WDW News Today Disney reportedly paid a paltry sum for the billion-dollar Global Dream cruise ship they purchased earlier this month for the Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Reportedly Paid Less Than 3% Value for Unfinished ‘Global Dream’ Cruise Ship​

paid only $41 million