Disney Cruise Line Acquires Unfinished 6,000-Guest Global Dream Cruise Ship
Disney has announced the acquisition of a partially completed cruise ship as it has come to terms to acquire the unfinished 6,000-guest Global Dream that is sit
cruiseindustrynews.com
Disney has announced the acquisition of a partially completed cruise ship as it has come to terms to acquire the unfinished 6,000-guest Global Dream that is sitting at MV Werften.
Disney will now work with Meyer Werft to complete the cruise ship in Wismar, Germany. The ship will be renamed and is expected to set sail in 2025 and will be fueled by green methanol.
Disney said it was able secure the ship at a favorable price and within the capital expenditure guidance.
This is in addition to two new ships the company will take delivery of in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
“Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
The new ship, to be based outside the United States, will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart, the company said.
The exterior will be adorned in the iconic, Mickey Mouse-inspired colors of the fleet, complete with signature red funnels.
The Global Dream, originally under construction for now defunct Dream Cruises, is said to be about 75 percent complete. The ship was designed for the family market and to sail year-round in Asia.
Disney Reportedly Paid Less Than 3% Value for Unfinished 'Global Dream' Cruise Ship - WDW News Today
Disney reportedly paid a paltry sum for the billion-dollar Global Dream cruise ship they purchased earlier this month for the Disney Cruise Line.
wdwnt.com
Disney Reportedly Paid Less Than 3% Value for Unfinished ‘Global Dream’ Cruise Ship
According to the German business news site Capital, Disney reportedly paid only $41 million for the still-unfinished Global Dream ship, which was around 75% finished while construction was underway at MV Werften in Wismar, Germany. The shipyard, owned by the ship’s former owner Genting Hong Kong, had gone into administration following its parent company’s bankruptcy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
