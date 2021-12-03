DİSK-AR: 'Turkey is becoming a country of minimum wage earners'
The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey Research Center (DİSK-AR) has released a report on the minimum wage in the country after the Minimum Wage Determination Commission held its first meeting yesterday (December 1).
The commission will decide next year's minimum monthly wage after a series of meetings this month.
Expectations for the new minimum wage have risen because the minimum wage is becoming the average wage in the country, DİSK-AR noted.
Turkey currently has the second-lowest minimum wage in Europe after Albania due to the rapid depreciation of the Turkish lira.
"Those who explain the depreciation of the Turkish lira through expected foreign investments are silent against the fact that the wages of the working class are getting lower day by day," said DİSK-Ar.
Some highlights of the DİSK-AR report:
The share of those who earn minimum wage or lower is 34 percent overall and 43 percent among women. The share of women whose income is around the minimum wage is 60 percent.
In 2003, the minimum wage was worth 25 gold coins. It is worth 10.4 gold coins according to the average gold prices this year and 7 gold coins according to the current gold prices. (HA/VK)
The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey Research Center (DİSK-AR) has released a report on the minimum wage in the country after the Minimum Wage Determination Commission held its first meeting yesterday (December 1).
The commission will decide next year's minimum monthly wage after a series of meetings this month.
Expectations for the new minimum wage have risen because the minimum wage is becoming the average wage in the country, DİSK-AR noted.
Turkey currently has the second-lowest minimum wage in Europe after Albania due to the rapid depreciation of the Turkish lira.
"Those who explain the depreciation of the Turkish lira through expected foreign investments are silent against the fact that the wages of the working class are getting lower day by day," said DİSK-Ar.
Some highlights of the DİSK-AR report:
- Minimum wage is becoming average wage
- The gap between the minimum wage and higher wages
- Millions earn lower than the minimum wage
- Wages slightly above the minimum wage
- Seventy percent in private sector earn minimum wage
- One in four women earns less than the minimum wage
The share of those who earn minimum wage or lower is 34 percent overall and 43 percent among women. The share of women whose income is around the minimum wage is 60 percent.
- Average wage
- Minimum wage and the income per capita
- Minimum wage, the dollar and gold
In 2003, the minimum wage was worth 25 gold coins. It is worth 10.4 gold coins according to the average gold prices this year and 7 gold coins according to the current gold prices. (HA/VK)
