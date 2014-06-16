Disinformation Campaign against the Palestinians ; an own goal by the Arabs

Nor should it have, but the rhetoric coming from amongst others, the Emiratis plays into the hands of Hamas and Iran.It should have used its leverage when it was considering normalization to get the two state solution actually won and done in conjunction with Fatah. And not a deal of the century kind of Swiss cheese solution, but one where the Palestinians can actually live in peace and stability and free movement. Once people in Gaza could see people in the West Bank living with some peace and stability, they would have ditched Hamas and could have joined the Fatah/Emirati peace plan, with a Highway tunnel to connect the two areas. Emirati troops as a peacekeeping/police force may be one option both Fatah and the Israelis could have lived with.Now we have the danger of more Iranian influence in the region. Every move at infighting amongst Arabs (including supporting the 2003 Iraq war, instead of negotiating amongst Arabs) has only ended in, eventually, more power and influence for Iran.