Disinfo Lab - a Disinformation project of Indian RA&W

Aug 19, 2012
The Evil nexus of Col Dibya Satpathy Indian ex military intelligence officer and bjp troll farms, To manufacture and spread propaganda and misinformation, With the help of Major Neelam “Neel” Kumari alias “The Skin Doctor” ,Major Gaurav Arya, Pic:Col Dibya Singh
Ajayendra Urmila Tripathi, And former BJP spokesperson and political candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. And the making of Indian fake disinfo lab , Copying the famous eu disinfo lab that exposed hundreds and thousands of fake Indian websites (By author Aveek sen)
The “Skin doctor” and major Gaurav Arya ! Some of his purported collaborators include Major Neelam “Neel” Kumari alias “The Skin Doctor” and Major Gaurav Arya, both veterans of the Indian Army. They are vociferously known to propagate views converging with those of the BJP.
Gaurav, in particular, is renowned for his regular spate of targeted campaigns against the Pakistan Army. Other fake companies : Some of the fronts, setup by Colonel Dibya Satpathy, per Aveek Sen’s revelation, include:
Some of the fronts, setup by Colonel Dibya Satpathy, per Aveek Sen’s revelation, include: •Root N Wings Media, situated at B-3, Bali’s, Near BSES Office, Arya Samaj Mandir, Lajpat Nagar 2, Delhi. •Flat A-20, Lajpat Nagar 3, near Ring Road, Delhi.
Col Dibya s propaganda campaigns According to Aveek’s revelations, Colonel Dibya has been directing information campaigns against Pakistan for both R&AW and the BJP. Root N Wings Media is a social media campaign agency and had put up recruitment ads for candidates,
The company has no more than ten employees, typical of an intelligence front. Root N Wings is set up on two floors, managed by Ajayendra Urmila Tripathi and the other by an individual who operates a satirical online persona named “Aji Haan”. In pics (threats given to author)
Setup of propaganda tool indian “disinfo lab “ Aveek revealed that col Dibya set up the website “http://thedisinfolab.org”, a shoddy version of the EU DisinfoLab that takes jibes at critics of India’s security establishment and also the BJP.
He laments, however, that he started this venture mistaking it “for a R&AW op”, when in fact, it was BJP sponsored. Some of the investigative reports published by this website include one aiming to discredit the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom
(USCIRF) for being “sympathetic” to “Pakistan’s jihadi network”, a report on “Pakistan’s 5th generation warfare”, an “expose” to defame protesting farmers in Indian Punjab ,
A fake report on Muzammil Ayub Thakur His father Ayub Thakur and wife Shaista Safi, daughter of Ghulam Safi, a Hurriyat convenor. A report on Sameera Fazili daughter of Yousaf Fazili. In pics left to right: Ayub Thakur, Muzammil Ayub Thakur and Shaista Safi.
Taha Siddiqui and “The International Herald” Aveek also claimed that another fake setup, “The International Herald (TIH)”, was presented as a project of Colonel Dibya but pushed by BJP spokesperson and political candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Left : Taha Siddiqui a dissident Pakistani journalist in self-exile, Taha Siddiqui, who shared the link to his article on TIH targeting Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and insinuating about his term extension’s impact on military ranks.
The agenda is obviously to try and create fissures across Pakistan’s political spectrum while also promoting a negative image of the army. To prove his point, Aveek published a comprehensive list of TIH Twitter followers (descending order of newest to oldest), where Tajinder
where Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s name pops up from among the first ten followers while also being mentioned in several tweets of TIH. Even more interesting is the publication of an online payment receipt of € 103.04 in the name of Taha Siddiqui. Aveek says that he commissioned
Aveek says that he commissioned Taha to write the piece on Pakistan Army for TIH vide Transaction ID 7D364272BG4114147. Taha Siddiqui is an active critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, advocating for “action” against the State of Pakistan,
Raw agents in Pakistan. Taha was apparently commissioned by an R&AW/BJP front to write against the Pakistan Army is unsurprising but makes for an interesting case study by authorities concerned. Further open-source research, not mentioned by Aveek Sen, revealed that the website of TIH (now defunct) was, in fact, registered in 2018 in the name of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga himself. This confirms the BJP’s digital footprints over vicious information operations targeting Pakistan’s national security. Pic: Pal Singh
The EU DisinfoLab researchers Report: who are based in Brussels, believe the network's purpose is to disseminate propaganda against India's neighbour and rival Pakistan.
at least 750 fake media outlets in a vast 15-year global disinformation campaign to serve Indian interests, Just in 2019 researchers uncovered 265 pro-Indian sites operating across 65 countries, and traced them back to a Delhi-based Indian holding company, the Srivastava Group
ghosts NGOs; One of the most important findings of the open-source investigation was establishing direct links between the Srivastava Group (SG) and at least 10 UN-accredited NGOs, along with several others, used to promote Indian interests and criticise Pakistan internationally
Anti Pakistani lobbying; In Geneva, these think tanks and NGOs are in charge of lobbying, of organising demonstrations, speaking during press conferences and UN side-events, and they were often given the floor at the UN on behalf of the accredited organizations," as per report
Aveek Sen’s revelations confirm, to an extent, that there exists a functional relationship between India’s security establishment and troll farms patronised by the BJP. Such behaviour has been observed in the past as well. However, more questions need to be ascertained,
such as why a purported double-agent for the US (Colonel Dibya Satpathy) would knowingly work with the BJP in campaigns targeting political and strategic adversaries. Reference: https://cscr.pk/explore/themes/defense-security/revelations-on-indian-origin-troll-farms-targeting-pakistan/…
https://bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-55232432
EU DisinfoLab report on Indian-origin disinformation against Pakistan shows involvement of Srivastava Family who are assessed as contractors-for-hire. In this particular context, we have interesting collusion of security-cum-political officials involved in organised propaganda.
Source :
