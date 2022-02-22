What's new

Disinfo Lab - a Disinformation project of Indian RA&W

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Aug 19, 2012
The Evil nexus of Col Dibya Satpathy Indian ex military intelligence officer and bjp troll farms, To manufacture and spread propaganda and misinformation, With the help of Major Neelam “Neel” Kumari alias “The Skin Doctor” ,Major Gaurav Arya, Pic:Col Dibya Singh

1645552023722.png


Ajayendra Urmila Tripathi, And former BJP spokesperson and political candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. And the making of Indian fake disinfo lab , Copying the famous eu disinfo lab that exposed hundreds and thousands of fake Indian websites (By author Aveek sen)
1645552039175.png

1645552046252.png



The “Skin doctor” and major Gaurav Arya ! Some of his purported collaborators include Major Neelam “Neel” Kumari alias “The Skin Doctor” and Major Gaurav Arya, both veterans of the Indian Army. They are vociferously known to propagate views converging with those of the BJP.


1645552062769.png
1645552070814.png


Gaurav, in particular, is renowned for his regular spate of targeted campaigns against the Pakistan Army. Other fake companies : Some of the fronts, setup by Colonel Dibya Satpathy, per Aveek Sen’s revelation, include:

1645552089093.png


Some of the fronts, setup by Colonel Dibya Satpathy, per Aveek Sen’s revelation, include: •Root N Wings Media, situated at B-3, Bali’s, Near BSES Office, Arya Samaj Mandir, Lajpat Nagar 2, Delhi. •Flat A-20, Lajpat Nagar 3, near Ring Road, Delhi.

1645552104022.png



Col Dibya s propaganda campaigns According to Aveek’s revelations, Colonel Dibya has been directing information campaigns against Pakistan for both R&AW and the BJP. Root N Wings Media is a social media campaign agency and had put up recruitment ads for candidates,

The company has no more than ten employees, typical of an intelligence front. Root N Wings is set up on two floors, managed by Ajayendra Urmila Tripathi and the other by an individual who operates a satirical online persona named “Aji Haan”. In pics (threats given to author)

1645552124105.png
1645552128097.png



Setup of propaganda tool indian “disinfo lab “ Aveek revealed that col Dibya set up the website “http://thedisinfolab.org”, a shoddy version of the EU DisinfoLab that takes jibes at critics of India’s security establishment and also the BJP.
1645552144250.png


1645552151416.png


He laments, however, that he started this venture mistaking it “for a R&AW op”, when in fact, it was BJP sponsored. Some of the investigative reports published by this website include one aiming to discredit the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom

(USCIRF) for being “sympathetic” to “Pakistan’s jihadi network”, a report on “Pakistan’s 5th generation warfare”, an “expose” to defame protesting farmers in Indian Punjab ,

1645552195671.png


1645552200843.png




A fake report on Muzammil Ayub Thakur His father Ayub Thakur and wife Shaista Safi, daughter of Ghulam Safi, a Hurriyat convenor. A report on Sameera Fazili daughter of Yousaf Fazili. In pics left to right: Ayub Thakur, Muzammil Ayub Thakur and Shaista Safi.
1645552213183.png
1645552217413.png
1645552220684.png


Taha Siddiqui and “The International Herald” Aveek also claimed that another fake setup, “The International Herald (TIH)”, was presented as a project of Colonel Dibya but pushed by BJP spokesperson and political candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Left : Taha Siddiqui a dissident Pakistani journalist in self-exile, Taha Siddiqui, who shared the link to his article on TIH targeting Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and insinuating about his term extension’s impact on military ranks.

1645552233884.png
1645552237334.png


The agenda is obviously to try and create fissures across Pakistan’s political spectrum while also promoting a negative image of the army. To prove his point, Aveek published a comprehensive list of TIH Twitter followers (descending order of newest to oldest), where Tajinder

where Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s name pops up from among the first ten followers while also being mentioned in several tweets of TIH. Even more interesting is the publication of an online payment receipt of € 103.04 in the name of Taha Siddiqui. Aveek says that he commissioned
Aveek says that he commissioned Taha to write the piece on Pakistan Army for TIH vide Transaction ID 7D364272BG4114147. Taha Siddiqui is an active critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, advocating for “action” against the State of Pakistan,

Raw agents in Pakistan. Taha was apparently commissioned by an R&AW/BJP front to write against the Pakistan Army is unsurprising but makes for an interesting case study by authorities concerned. Further open-source research, not mentioned by Aveek Sen
1645552311158.png
1645552314684.png
, revealed that the website of TIH (now defunct) was, in fact, registered in 2018 in the name of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga himself. This confirms the BJP’s digital footprints over vicious information operations targeting Pakistan’s national security. Pic: Pal Singh

The EU DisinfoLab researchers Report: who are based in Brussels, believe the network's purpose is to disseminate propaganda against India's neighbour and rival Pakistan.

1645552364643.png

1645552368874.png

at least 750 fake media outlets in a vast 15-year global disinformation campaign to serve Indian interests, Just in 2019 researchers uncovered 265 pro-Indian sites operating across 65 countries, and traced them back to a Delhi-based Indian holding company, the Srivastava Group
Image

ghosts NGOs; One of the most important findings of the open-source investigation was establishing direct links between the Srivastava Group (SG) and at least 10 UN-accredited NGOs, along with several others, used to promote Indian interests and criticise Pakistan internationally
Anti Pakistani lobbying; In Geneva, these think tanks and NGOs are in charge of lobbying, of organising demonstrations, speaking during press conferences and UN side-events, and they were often given the floor at the UN on behalf of the accredited organizations," as per report

Aveek Sen’s revelations confirm, to an extent, that there exists a functional relationship between India’s security establishment and troll farms patronised by the BJP. Such behaviour has been observed in the past as well. However, more questions need to be ascertained,


such as why a purported double-agent for the US (Colonel Dibya Satpathy) would knowingly work with the BJP in campaigns targeting political and strategic adversaries. Reference: https://cscr.pk/explore/themes/defense-security/revelations-on-indian-origin-troll-farms-targeting-pakistan/…

https://bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-55232432

EU DisinfoLab report on Indian-origin disinformation against Pakistan shows involvement of Srivastava Family who are assessed as contractors-for-hire. In this particular context, we have interesting collusion of security-cum-political officials involved in organised propaganda.


Source :
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488947242224476165
 

peagle

There's wealth of information here, well done and thank you.

These actions by India, and I am certain they had the tacit approval of other countries, show that Pakistan is not a soft target.

This campaign over such a prolonged period, combined with active terrorism inside the country for over 2 decades and Pakistan came out standing lol, man if that isn't strength, I do not know what is.

We just need couple of decades of peace and development, and we will be untouchable.
 
the man wrote against hes country , land of hes birth he’s mother father land for a measly €103.00 .

No freaking way . 😂🤣 For the price of a full tank of Gas he sold out
Bwahahahaha how low can anyone go .

Good exposing .
 
peagle said:
There's wealth of information here, well done and thank you.

These actions by India, and I am certain they had the tacit approval of other countries, show that Pakistan is not a soft target.

This campaign over such a prolonged period, combined with active terrorism inside the country for over 2 decades and Pakistan came out standing lol, man if that isn't strength, I do not know what is.

We just need couple of decades of peace and development, and we will be untouchable.
Click to expand...
InshAllah
 

