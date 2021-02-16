What's new

Disha Ravi: India activist arrest decried as 'attack on democracy'

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

The arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling it an attack on free speech.
She was arrested on Saturday over a shared document to help farmers protest against new agricultural laws.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described her arrest as an "unprecedented attack on democracy".
Several activists and journalists have also been arrested in recent weeks in connection with the protests.
Now in their third month, the protests have come to represent one of the biggest challenges faced by prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Police said Ms Ravi was a "key conspirator" in the "formulation and dissemination" of the document - a protest "toolkit".

They said Ms Ravi, one of the founders of the Indian branch of the Fridays for Future climate strike, was an editor of the document and had shared it with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
"I did not make the toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on 3 February," Ms Ravi told the court, according to the NDTV news site.
Mr Kejriwal has joined several prominent voices online, including activists, journalists and opposition politicians (such as former finance minister P Chidambaram), all of whom appear both shocked and furious over the arrest.

arjunk

HostileInsurgent said:
Joy Bangla
Click to expand...
Bengalis are Pakistanis revolting against the other half of the country 2000km away you dimwit. Just because India joined the last 2 weeks of a 8 month long civil war while having a numerical advantage of 9:1 doesn't mean they won anything against Pakistan. This is how Bangladeshis feel as well. Indians for some reason have a desire to be included in anything relevant to Pakistan, whether it be their wars, or the name India itself which refers to a Pakistani river.

Want to know what happened to India after 4 wars with Pakistan?

They lost Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, and part of Kutch. I wonder whether they'll lose the other half of Kashmir or some other state in the next war.
 
arjunk said:
Bengalis are Pakistanis revolting against the other half of the country 2000km away you dimwit. Just because India joined the last 2 weeks of a 8 month long civil war while having a numerical advantage of 9:1 doesn't mean they won anything against Pakistan. This is how Bangladeshis feel as well. Indians for some reason have a desire to be included in anything relevant to Pakistan, whether it be their wars, or the name India itself which refers to a Pakistani river.

Want to know what happened to India after 4 wars with Pakistan?

They lost Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, and part of Kutch. I wonder whether they'll lose the other half of Kashmir or some other state in the next war.
Click to expand...
We didn’t start the war, we didn’t launch Operation Chengiz Khan, you reap what you sow.
arjunk said:
India itself which refers to a Pakistani river
Click to expand...
If we stop the flow of Indus, then it will no more remain a Pakistani river :omghaha: .
arjunk said:
They lost Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, and part of Kutch. I wonder whether they'll lose the other half of Kashmir or some other state in the next war.
Click to expand...
No point arguing with the deluded.
 
Neutralization is a strong word. Pakistan has maintained deterrence by denial. Even though one would like a much more offensive approach towards hinduland but sadly this has alluded Pakistan due to its own incompetent bureaucracy.
 
arjunk said:
Bengalis are Pakistanis revolting against the other half of the country 2000km away you dimwit. Just because India joined the last 2 weeks of a 8 month long civil war while having a numerical advantage of 9:1 doesn't mean they won anything against Pakistan. This is how Bangladeshis feel as well. Indians for some reason have a desire to be included in anything relevant to Pakistan, whether it be their wars, or the name India itself which refers to a Pakistani river.

Want to know what happened to India after 4 wars with Pakistan?

They lost Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, and part of Kutch. I wonder whether they'll lose the other half of Kashmir or some other state in the next war.
Click to expand...
india ki fiza mein insani or khorak mein haivani fuzla hai in kay dimag moaf hain jismani tor per kamzoor hain.
hum mein itihad hota to yeh ghaleez kuch bhi na ker saktay.. khair is mein bhi hiqmat hai.. yeh hindi 10 guna ziyada ho ker bhi dartay hain lakin yeh aik kuttay ki dum hai jo baton say nahi manaygi.
 
HostileInsurgent said:
We didn’t start the war, we didn’t launch Operation Chengiz Khan, you reap what you sow.
Click to expand...
You started it by arming Mukhti Bahini. Pakistan knew of an imminent Indian invasion anyway and launched Op. Chegiz Khan.

HostileInsurgent said:
If we stop the flow of Indus, then it will no more remain a Pakistani river :omghaha: .
Click to expand...
A cruise missile can solve that. Unless modji will block it with his 56 inch tiddies, in which case there is nothing we can do to unblock it but we can always wipe India off the face of the earth.

HostileInsurgent said:
No point arguing with the deluded.
Click to expand...
Who you calling deluded? Indians are the ones who resort to fake maps to cover up the loss of their teritorry, you don't see Pakistan forcing maps of East Pakistan on its population do you? Look at the K2 reviews to see the results of your wonderful education system.
 
arjunk said:
A cruise missile can solve that.
Click to expand...
That will only flood Pakistan badly :omghaha:
arjunk said:
Indians are the ones who resort to fake maps to cover up the loss of their teritorry,
Click to expand...
Which maps? Are you on spot that you are saying we lost territory? Oh I know your landlords in Beijing have ordered you to spam, “EnDiA lOsT tRiLLiOnS oF SqUaRe KM oF lAnD hAhAhA tEa wAz pHaNtAsHtIcK HaHaHa”.
 
HostileInsurgent said:
Which maps? Are you on spot that you are saying we lost territory? Oh I know your landlords in Beijing have ordered you to spam, “EnDiA lOsT tRiLLiOnS oF SqUaRe KM oF lAnD hAhAhA tEa wAz pHaNtAsHtIcK HaHaHa”.
Click to expand...
The ones which land you in prison for 7 years with a 100 crore fine if you don't use them: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...piction-of-india-map/articleshow/52133221.cms

No country in the world is insecure enough to have such facist map laws.
 
