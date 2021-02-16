Disha Ravi: India activist arrest decried as 'attack on democracy'

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
The arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling it an attack on free speech.
She was arrested on Saturday over a shared document to help farmers protest against new agricultural laws.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described her arrest as an "unprecedented attack on democracy".
Several activists and journalists have also been arrested in recent weeks in connection with the protests.
Now in their third month, the protests have come to represent one of the biggest challenges faced by prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Police said Ms Ravi was a "key conspirator" in the "formulation and dissemination" of the document - a protest "toolkit".
They said Ms Ravi, one of the founders of the Indian branch of the Fridays for Future climate strike, was an editor of the document and had shared it with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
"I did not make the toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on 3 February," Ms Ravi told the court, according to the NDTV news site.
Mr Kejriwal has joined several prominent voices online, including activists, journalists and opposition politicians (such as former finance minister P Chidambaram), all of whom appear both shocked and furious over the arrest.
Last edited: