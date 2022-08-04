Disgraceful Remarks abot General Asif Ghafoor by PMLN social media team on Maryam's orders

Acetic Acid
At first I thought our military is only slave of US but now it looks like same for sharif family who have special immunity.
PMLN leadership have been openly calling generals names and badmouthing about them
Also running degrading social media campaigns at the same time too.
But still they are treated as some of kind of royal family of Pakistan and Pakistan military using it's resources to save them.
On the other PTI was labeled was anti state despite non of the top leadership said anything about Pakistani military or any general.
Instead they kept on saying Pakistan military is necessary for country.
Also I can't see the umm hareem force of DG ISPR highlighting this campaign against military while they were quick to bash PTI
Why such double standards?
Where's the military's self respect?
We all know military is keeping the maryam out of jail but this is how she's returning the favor.
