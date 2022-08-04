What's new

Disgraceful Remarks abot General Asif Ghafoor by PMLN social media team on Maryam's orders

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,032
-1
2,795
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
At first I thought our military is only slave of US but now it looks like same for sharif family who have special immunity.

PMLN leadership have been openly calling generals names and badmouthing about them
Also running degrading social media campaigns at the same time too.
But still they are treated as some of kind of royal family of Pakistan and Pakistan military using it's resources to save them.

On the other PTI was labeled was anti state despite non of the top leadership said anything about Pakistani military or any general.
Instead they kept on saying Pakistan military is necessary for country.

Also I can't see the umm hareem force of DG ISPR highlighting this campaign against military while they were quick to bash PTI

Why such double standards?
Where's the military's self respect?

We all know military is keeping the maryam out of jail but this is how she's returning the favor.




IMG_20220804_170809.jpg
IMG_20220804_170844.jpg
IMG_20220804_170915.jpg
IMG_20220804_170937.jpg
IMG_20220804_170955.jpg
IMG_20220804_171016.jpg
IMG_20220804_171045.jpg
IMG_20220804_171104.jpg
IMG_20220804_171122.jpg
IMG_20220804_171137.jpg
 
S

SLY

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 19, 2022
38
0
40
Country
Malta
Location
Malta
These patwaris are brain dead they would do anything for the Khota Briyani either that or these accounts are paid by nani and being operated from India

Below are some of the headlines who cant read the Urdu name another country where people are able to make such remarks and still remain in power I want to know what was going on Bajwas mind to bring back this Anti state elements back

" Pakistanis were Involved in the Mumbai Attacks" Nawaz sharif

" if we formed a government we will start our investigation from the ISI and Army" Nawaz Sharif

" I congratulate to India for forming a commission on Kargil we didnt even had any type of investigation or hearing on it" Nawaz sharif

"The God that Indian Hindus worship we worship the same God " Nawaz Sharif

" I was given a breifing on the Kashmiri Mujahedeens by Nawaz sharif " Indian Envoy




You got to be doing crack if someone still thinks these people are not leaking state secrets to foreign handlers

 
Last edited:
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,220
87
62,488
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No offense it's establishment which showed this path. Do tones of corruption, rob Pakistan abuse Armed Forces and you will get a nice deal.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

AgNoStiC MuSliM
  • Sticky
Discussion: Illegal crackdown on PTI
23 24 25 26 27 28
Replies
409
Views
23K
Vapnope
Vapnope
khansaheeb
Army takes 'strong exception' to attempts made to drag its leadership in political discourse: ISPR
Replies
11
Views
345
mudas777
M
crankthatskunk
Opposition's ultimatum may lead to intense crisis and chaos | Establishment | Siddique Jaan
Replies
12
Views
473
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA sends notice to singer Salman Ahmed for criticising institutions on social media
Replies
3
Views
169
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
muhammadhafeezmalik
Khaqan, Sana claim 35 PTI MNAs in contact with PMLN
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom