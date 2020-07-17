Disengagement onus on India, says China Despite the recent five-point India-China consensus for defusing the border situation, China on Wednesday put the ball for disengagement in India’s court and said it was imperative for the latter to correct its “mistake”, disengage on the ground and take concrete steps to ease tensions.

Despite the recent five-point India-China consensus for defusing the border situation, China on Wednesday put the ball for disengagement in India's court and said it was imperative for the latter to correct its "mistake", disengage on the ground and take concrete steps to ease tensions.A week after the consensus arrived in Moscow in the meeting of Foreign Ministers S Jaishankar and Wang Yi, the two sides are yet to finalise a date for the next meeting of senior commanders.Meanwhile, there is a "standstill" situation on the ground along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with both armies holding their positions. "The responsibility for the recent Sino-Indian border incidents is not on the Chinese side.It is the Indian side's violation of the agreement and important consensus between the two sides, the first to illegally cross the line to provocation, the unilateral change of the status quo in the border area, and the threat to the security of the Chinese border troops," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.The Chinese statement followed defence minister Rajnath Singh's detailed remarks in Lok Sabha on Tuesday in which he accused China of violating bilateral agreements with its violent conduct on the LAC.Rajnath Singh yesterday also told the parliament that no force in the world can stop Indian troops from patrolling the country's border in Ladakh region.In his statement, Singh said China attempted to change the status quo along the LAC with its provocative military manoeuvres late last month and that there is a mismatch between what Beijing says and does.The minister said India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country.Lauding the Indian troops, he said that the forces maintained patience and displayed valour in the face of provocative actions by the PLA.The minister said that China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 square kilometres of area in the Union Territory of Ladakh.