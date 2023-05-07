‘Diseases, mosquitoes, filth’: India’s urban centres are choking on sewage and waste

The Dangerous Opioid from India The opioid crisis continues to claim thousands of lives every month across the United States, driven in part by use of fentanyl, a powerful opioid primarily manufactured in China. But it is another opioid, tramadol, that threatens to wreak global havoc, and another Asian giant that is pouring it...

How tramadol, touted as safer opioid, became 3rd world peril KAPURTHALA, India (AP) — Reports rolled in with escalating urgency — pills seized by the truckload, pills swallowed by schoolchildren, pills in the pockets of dead terrorists...

I remember when i visited India, Varansi is a special and historical city from its architecture bordering the infamous Ganges river, which was told to be the sacred river in India, there was the Indian guide and others that were making horror stories about it, like mutants lives under the river and that cadavers and radioactive particles in it was what caused the mutants to come out at night and scare the locals, that if someone not from India swim in it, they will turn into mutants and start have fingers and arms appearing from nowhere, i knew this was trolling but not 100% at the endSome parts of it were seemingly clean then we arrived, then we clearly see the pollution immediately, waste everywhere in it, this is like someone wanted to vandalize the river. I wasn't believing the stories of cadavers in it, but when typed on google there are photos of random cadavers floating, some without hands or without legs (i really don't know how they got here) and animal remnants (probably carrying diseases), nonetheless the city in itself is okay.India has still a ton of tourist and tourist attraction, it could become the most visited country in the world without the (real) clichés of waste everywhere. If i had the power, the first thing i would do is to completely unclog the sewers, completely clean the holy river and Varansi which is one of the places tourists goes the most, stop allowing locals to make fires to throw the dejections in the river, i mean this is a sacred town and river. Some images looks like someone in India wants to make an experiment to see if he can create alive waste by mixing everything possible in the river.Also, i don't know if India banned the sale Tramadol over the counter, but no one should be surprised that there are so much drug addicts when everyone can buy these over the counter.