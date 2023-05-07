What's new

'Diseases, mosquitoes, filth': India's urban centres are choking on sewage and waste

AA1aQE68.img


As India’s population grows, sewage and waste infrastructure is struggling to keep up.


The country was projected to overtake China as the most populous in the world at the end of April with almost 1.43 billion people, according to the United Nations. Its urban centres are set to explode with more than 270 million people living in India’s cities by 2040.

But sewers are already struggling to keep up. Government figures for 2020 to 2021 show that of the 72 billion litres currently generated in urban centres, 45 billion litres - enough to fill 18,000 Olympic swimming pools - aren’t treated.

And two-thirds of urban homes aren’t connected to India’s sewerage system.

Together with huge amounts of emissions from industrial processes, this waste is polluting waterways, causing disease, killing wildlife and seeping into the groundwater.


Wastewater is flowing into open sewers
Mohammed Azhar lives in the Delhi neighbourhood of Seelampur where open gutters are filled with plastic and grey-coloured water.



“We are just surviving here. There's smell, pollution, everything. We are in trouble because there is no cleanliness,” he says.

“There are diseases, mosquitoes, filth. Small children live here and they often get a fever, they fall sick. But no one is here to look after us.”

Khalil Ahmad, another Seelampur resident, says all the main drains flow into the sewer - “including waste from toilets”.

“All the wastewater is collected in this sewer but they never clean it completely.”



Can India tackle its sewage problem?​

India has made major progress in reducing child mortality but diarrhoea remains a leading killer. It is mostly caused by contaminated water and food with more than 55,000 children under five dying of diarrhoea in 2019, according to a recent study.

Delhi’s Yamuna River is one of the world’s filthiest waterways and is considered ‘ecologically dead’ in some places. But people still take ritual baths and wash clothes in it.

According to the World Bank, India is one of the most “water-stressed” countries in the world with falling water tables and increasingly erratic monsoon seasons. In 2019, Chennai nearly ran out of water and other cities could be in a similar situation in the coming years.

“Urbanisation in terms of access to basic amenities - primarily water, sanitation, education, health services - will be a challenge,” says Purnamita Dasgupta, head of the Environmental and Resource Economics Unit at the Institute of Economic Growth.

Decentralised sewage treatment plants could see this waste fully cleaned and reused or released into lakes to combat the water crisis.

 
I remember when i visited India, Varansi is a special and historical city from its architecture bordering the infamous Ganges river, which was told to be the sacred river in India, there was the Indian guide and others that were making horror stories about it, like mutants lives under the river and that cadavers and radioactive particles in it was what caused the mutants to come out at night and scare the locals, that if someone not from India swim in it, they will turn into mutants and start have fingers and arms appearing from nowhere, i knew this was trolling but not 100% at the end

Some parts of it were seemingly clean then we arrived, then we clearly see the pollution immediately, waste everywhere in it, this is like someone wanted to vandalize the river. I wasn't believing the stories of cadavers in it, but when typed on google there are photos of random cadavers floating, some without hands or without legs (i really don't know how they got here) and animal remnants (probably carrying diseases), nonetheless the city in itself is okay.

India has still a ton of tourist and tourist attraction, it could become the most visited country in the world without the (real) clichés of waste everywhere. If i had the power, the first thing i would do is to completely unclog the sewers, completely clean the holy river and Varansi which is one of the places tourists goes the most, stop allowing locals to make fires to throw the dejections in the river, i mean this is a sacred town and river. Some images looks like someone in India wants to make an experiment to see if he can create alive waste by mixing everything possible in the river.

Also, i don't know if India banned the sale Tramadol over the counter, but no one should be surprised that there are so much drug addicts when everyone can buy these over the counter.
www.csis.org

The Dangerous Opioid from India

The opioid crisis continues to claim thousands of lives every month across the United States, driven in part by use of fentanyl, a powerful opioid primarily manufactured in China. But it is another opioid, tramadol, that threatens to wreak global havoc, and another Asian giant that is pouring it...
www.csis.org www.csis.org
apnews.com

How tramadol, touted as safer opioid, became 3rd world peril

KAPURTHALA, India (AP) — Reports rolled in with escalating urgency — pills seized by the truckload, pills swallowed by schoolchildren, pills in the pockets of dead terrorists...
apnews.com apnews.com

_75969106_decomposing-animal.jpg


India-Ganga-pollution-scaled.jpg
 

