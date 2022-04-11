Discussion: Illegal crackdown on PTI

Salar Sultanzai says in his tweet that he received a call from the FIA.



That said, the Establishment will use whatever and whomever it needs to use to try and not leave its fingerprints, but we all know who's behind this crackdown against the PTi that started even before the NCM was passed:



1. Pro PTI commentators banned from most TV channels

2. Media blackout of massive PTI protests across the country

3. Raids against PTI social media team and others

4. Lightening quick judicial response to undercut any PTI attempt to obtain recourse from the Judiciary



Name and shame them every chance you get.