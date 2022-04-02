Discussion: Foreign Interference in Pakistan's internal affairs

We need to discuss what is happening in Pakistan and how dangerous it is for the future of Pakistan.I have repeatedly said that a missile, or an fighter jet cannot save Pakistan, it is its politics and security which only can save Pakistan. We should pay more attention to it.It is a fact that after PM exposing the letter(s)/communique(s) from USA.A Pakistan's security Counci meeting was called , where the head of three wings of Pakistan Defence Forces were present together with the ministers and PM.The meeting concluded that threat of the interference is real and the comminique is geniune. Once SC has declared the threat to be geniune and that there had been outside interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, shouldn't there be "Treason" proceedings against those who colluded with the foreign powers!!Therefore, I ask following questions from the members, all sane inputs are welcom.1- Why after accepting there was foreign interference in Pakistani state's affairs, the military establishment decided to give 3 options to the government of PTI , A- Face the NCM, B- Resign C- Call a new elections. Rather than asking for Aricle 6 proceedings against aider and abaiters!!2- It is claimed that there had been series of meetings within Pakistan and in London with different Pakistani personalities from broad walks of life., including politicians and journalists. Where was World's best spy agency during all that period!! Were they negligent or decided to stay "Neutral" despite knowing or they should have known that there is foreign involvement in Pakistan's internal affairs!!A- If they were unaware, aren't they incapable of protecing Pakistan and its interests!! if they are shouldn't there be some actions against them and heads should roll!!B- IF they were aware and decided to do nothing, are the negligent to perform their duties in the defence of State of Pakistan from foreign forces!!!C: if they were aware and did nothing, doesn't it makes them accomplices and helper in carrying out a foreign agenda!!3- Why CJ of IHC jumped in to the fray without even having the full knowledge of the issues and evidence and declared that PM IK shouldn't disclose the evidence of foreign interference!! How a judge can pass such comments/judgement without full knowledge of the facts and issues involved!!a- Is he incompetent and doesn't know the article 6 of Pakistani constitution!! If he is , why is he in the job and there are no demands for a reference against him for his removal!!!b- if he is not incompetent, and knows article 6 of the constitution, in that case, he became complecent in treason against state of Pakistan and thus article 6 should apply on him too!! Please remember, it is not me but Security Council of Pakistani state has declared officially that the documents exists, therefore, the threat against state of Pakistan is real and geniune. There is no room for debate on the authenticity of the source documents ; that here should be implementation of Article 6 of Pakistani constitutiion against all those who are involved in whatever capacity.4- Why there are no step taken by the security forces to arrest the culprits, which according to their own addmissions are part of a foreign conspiracy!! Are they not in breach of heir oaths to protect Pakistan from its enemies, internal and external!! If they are in breach of their oaths, which they ought to be from the fact that they are not doing any thing against a threat they themselves acknowledged. Shouldn't there be actions taken against all those invovled in derliction of their duties to the state of Pakistan!!I can keep going, but i think you all got gist of my arguments. And please don't say why should security appratus or the judiciary try to save PM IK or PTI government. You should remember State of Pakistan has ackknowledged that there had been foreign attempt to interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs. So this point is beyond debate for us.Please listen to this ex- army 4 stars general.