Discussion : Electoral Reforms in Pakistan

OPTION 1 - CURRENT SYSTEM :



Currently we are habving FPTP System (First Past the Post). Means Whoever wins the most number of votes, wins the Constituency... Doesn't matter if the WINNER gets 30% votes and his "divided opponents" gets 70% because the opponents were divided...





OPTION 2 - PROPORTIONATE REPRESENTATION SYSTEM :



Means if a Party wins 40% popular votes, the party gets 40% allocated. MNAs will be automatically elected as per the Priority List which each Party submits to the ECP before Elections.. Exactly the way WOMEN MNAs are automatically gets elected from each Province as per the given Priority List of Party.





OPTION 3 - TWO ROUND SYSTEM / MAJORITY VOTE :



In this system, Candidate has to obtain at least 50% of the votes from whatever constituency he / she is contesting. In case of all candidates (in the respective constituency) fails to obtain 50% Votes, then 2nd round will be held among the TOP 2 candidates.... Having 2nd Round, might increase the overall cost of Elections..