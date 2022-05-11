What's new

Discussion : Electoral Reforms in Pakistan

QUALIFICATION :
  • Should have 16 Year Qualification
  • No Conviction from any Court of Law
  • Should not be a Bank Defaulter or Tax Defaulter

REFORMS :

  • Elections should be held via EVM Voting System
  • Women seats need be reduced from 60 to 50.
  • GB and AJK should be given special representation
  • Deprived Districts of South Balochistan should be given extra seats.
  • Reserved Seat Candidate should not be the blood relative of General MNAs.


REPRESENTATION

PROVINCE
GENERAL SEATS
Punjab - Central
75
Sindh
61​
KPK - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including former FATA)
51​
Punjab - South
51​
Balochistan
16​
Punjab - North
15​
FCA - Islamabad
03​
TOTAL - General Seats
272


SOUTH BALOCHISTAN ISSUE :

Currently deprived Districts of South Balochistan has only 4 seats in the National Assembly

NA - 268 - Chaghi, Nushki & Kharan
NA - 270 - Panjgur, Washuk & Awaran
NA - 271 - Kech (Turbat)
NA - 272 - Gwadar & Lasbela (All Coastal Areas)

These are 9 Districts of South Balochistan needs having 4 seats, while in order to give at least 1 seat to each District, we need to give at least 5 additional seats to South Balochistan, so that that each of these 9 Districts will have 1 seat in the National Assembly.


SPECIAL SEATS
GENERAL SEATS
GB Seats
5​
Balochistan - Extra Seats for South Districts
5​
TOTAL - Special Seats
10


RESERVED SEATS
QUOTA
Reserved Seats - Women
50​
Reserved Seats - Minority
10​
TOTAL - Reserved Seats
50


CATEGORY
SEATS
General Seats - Existing
272​
General Seats - Special Areas (GB & South Balochistan)
10​
Reserved Seats - Women
50​
Reserved Seats - Minority
10​

GRAND TOTAL
342
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Would also like if we could get.....
1. Foreign Pakistan voting rights
2. Karachi and Lahore as their own states ( like newyork )
 
imadul

imadul

prop558 said:
QUALIFICATION :
  • Should have 16 Year Qualification
  • No Conviction from any Court of Law
  • Should not be a Bank Defaulter or Tax Defaulter

REFORMS :

  • Elections should be held via EVM Voting System
  • Women seats should be reduced from 60 to 30.
  • GB and AJK should be given special representation
  • Deprived Districts of South Balochistan should be given extra seats.

REPRESENTATION

PROVINCE
GENERAL SEATS
Punjab - Central
75
Sindh
61​
KPK - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including former FATA)
51​
Punjab - South
51​
Balochistan
16​
Punjab - North
15​
FCA - Islamabad
03​
TOTAL - General Seats
272


SOUTH BALOCHISTAN ISSUE :

Currently deprived Districts of South Balochistan has only 4 seats in the National Assembly

NA - 268 - Chaghi, Nushki & Kharan
NA - 270 - Panjgur, Washuk & Awaran
NA - 271 - Kech (Turbat)
NA - 272 - Gwadar & Lasbela (All Coastal Areas)

These are 9 Districts of South Balochistan needs having 4 seats, while in order to give at least 1 seat to each District, we need to give at least 5 additional seats to South Balochistan, so that that each of these 9 Districts will have 1 seat in the National Assembly.


SPECIAL SEATS
GENERAL SEATS
GB Seats
5​
Balochistan - Extra Seats for South Districts
5​
TOTAL - Special Seats
10


RESERVED SEATS
QUOTA
Reserved Seats - Women
40​
Reserved Seats - Minority
10​
TOTAL - Reserved Seats
50


CATEGORY
SEATS
General Seats - Existing
272​
General Seats - Special Areas (GB & South Balochistan)
10​
Reserved Seats - Women
40​
Reserved Seats - Minority
10​

GRAND TOTAL
342
Good work and presentation.
Representation is on the basis of population and their contribution.
The worst injustice in Pakistan is done to Karachi. The city which provides 65%
revenue and tax of the country has its population halfed with active CONNIVANCE between Establishment, Punjab, and Racist SINDH PPP and deprived seats in NA like done in IOK.
Last chance we have faith in Imran Khan and PTI. If Karachi put against the wall one more time, Karachi will react.
 
imadul said:
Good work and presentation.
Representation is on the basis of population and their contribution.
The worst injustice in Pakistan is done to Karachi. The city which provides 65%
revenue and tax of the country has its population halfed with active CONNIVANCE between Establishment, Punjab, and Racist SINDH PPP and deprived seats in NA like done in IOK.
Last chance we have faith in Imran Khan and PTI. If Karachi again put to wall one more time, Karachi will react.
Imran Khan presented the best solution for Karachi............ He said, PTI will introduce new LBS (Local Body System) where the CITY MAYOR will be directly elected by public votes with most of the Baldiyati Departments under his control... like KMC .. KBCA... KWSB.. KDA.. KE... etc etc....
 
imadul

imadul

prop558 said:
Imran Khan presented the best solution for Karachi............ He said, PTI will introduce new LBS (Local Body System) where the CITY MAYOR will be directly elected by public votes with most of the Baldiyati Departments under his control... like KMC .. KBCA... KWSB.. KDA.. KE... etc etc....
Yes, he understands how cities and countries should run.
He is last hope for JUSTICE to Karachi.

Compare him with Nikka Zardari, Sharifs, Zardaris.
If you ask them what is Greenhouse Effect they will say vegetables grown in a green house.
 
OPTION 1 - CURRENT SYSTEM :

Currently we are habving FPTP System (First Past the Post). Means Whoever wins the most number of votes, wins the Constituency... Doesn't matter if the WINNER gets 30% votes and his "divided opponents" gets 70% because the opponents were divided...


OPTION 2 - PROPORTIONATE REPRESENTATION SYSTEM :

Means if a Party wins 40% popular votes, the party gets 40% allocated. MNAs will be automatically elected as per the Priority List which each Party submits to the ECP before Elections.. Exactly the way WOMEN MNAs are automatically gets elected from each Province as per the given Priority List of Party.


OPTION 3 - TWO ROUND SYSTEM / MAJORITY VOTE :

In this system, Candidate has to obtain at least 50% of the votes from whatever constituency he / she is contesting. In case of all candidates (in the respective constituency) fails to obtain 50% Votes, then 2nd round will be held among the TOP 2 candidates.... Having 2nd Round, might increase the overall cost of Elections..
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

imadul said:
Good work and presentation.
Representation is on the basis of population and their contribution.
The worst injustice in Pakistan is done to Karachi. The city which provides 65%
revenue and tax of the country has its population halfed with active CONNIVANCE between Establishment, Punjab, and Racist SINDH PPP and deprived seats in NA like done in IOK.
Last chance we have faith in Imran Khan and PTI. If Karachi again put to wall one more time, Karachi will react.
Well census didnt happen and IK was weak PM so he didnt go to do governor raj
 
Asimzranger said:
Would also like if we could get.....
1. Foreign Pakistan voting rights
2. Karachi and Lahore as their own states ( like newyork )
1. The issue of Overseas Voting Rights has been heavily politicized .... I remember Benazir was too in-favor of giving rights to Overseas Pakistanis, but Zardari League seems not interested for this....

2. Issue of having Karachi & Lahore as Independent cities, will not going to work because neither Noon League for Lahore... nor Sindhi Nationalists will accept this...
 
In PROPORTIONATE REPRESENTATION SYSTEM - if a Party wins 40% popular votes, that party gets 40% allocated seats in the Assembly. MNAs will be automatically elected as per the Priority List which each Party submits to the ECP before Elections.. Exactly the way in current scenario WOMEN MNAs are automatically gets elected from each Province as per the given Priority List of Party.
 

