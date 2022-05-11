Discussion : Electoral Reforms in Pakistan

QUALIFICATION :
REFORMS :
REPRESENTATION
SOUTH BALOCHISTAN ISSUE :
Currently deprived Districts of South Balochistan has only 4 seats in the National Assembly
NA - 268 - Chaghi, Nushki & Kharan
NA - 270 - Panjgur, Washuk & Awaran
NA - 271 - Kech (Turbat)
NA - 272 - Gwadar & Lasbela (All Coastal Areas)
These are 9 Districts of South Balochistan needs having 4 seats, while in order to give at least 1 seat to each District, we need to give at least 5 additional seats to South Balochistan, so that that each of these 9 Districts will have 1 seat in the National Assembly.
- Should have 16 Year Qualification
- No Conviction from any Court of Law
- Should not be a Bank Defaulter or Tax Defaulter
REFORMS :
- Elections should be held via EVM Voting System
- Women seats need be reduced from 60 to 50.
- GB and AJK should be given special representation
- Deprived Districts of South Balochistan should be given extra seats.
- Reserved Seat Candidate should not be the blood relative of General MNAs.
REPRESENTATION
PROVINCE
GENERAL SEATS
|Punjab - Central
75
|Sindh
61
|KPK - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including former FATA)
51
|Punjab - South
51
|Balochistan
16
|Punjab - North
15
|FCA - Islamabad
03
TOTAL - General Seats
272
SOUTH BALOCHISTAN ISSUE :
Currently deprived Districts of South Balochistan has only 4 seats in the National Assembly
NA - 268 - Chaghi, Nushki & Kharan
NA - 270 - Panjgur, Washuk & Awaran
NA - 271 - Kech (Turbat)
NA - 272 - Gwadar & Lasbela (All Coastal Areas)
These are 9 Districts of South Balochistan needs having 4 seats, while in order to give at least 1 seat to each District, we need to give at least 5 additional seats to South Balochistan, so that that each of these 9 Districts will have 1 seat in the National Assembly.
SPECIAL SEATS
GENERAL SEATS
|GB Seats
5
|Balochistan - Extra Seats for South Districts
5
TOTAL - Special Seats
10
RESERVED SEATS
QUOTA
|Reserved Seats - Women
50
|Reserved Seats - Minority
10
TOTAL - Reserved Seats
50
CATEGORY
SEATS
|General Seats - Existing
272
|General Seats - Special Areas (GB & South Balochistan)
10
|Reserved Seats - Women
50
|Reserved Seats - Minority
10
GRAND TOTAL
342
Last edited: