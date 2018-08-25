/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Discussing Saudi-Algerian Partnerships in Five Sectors

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by The SC, Jul 11, 2018.

  1. Jul 11, 2018 #1
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,836
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +16 / 15,121 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Wednesday, 11 July, 2018 - 08:30
    [​IMG]
    "Media Day on Investment Opportunities in Economic Sectors in Algeria" in Riyadh on Tuesday.


    The program of the Media Day on Investment Opportunities in Economic Sectors in Algeria was launched on Tuesday in Riyadh. The program is organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers in cooperation with Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the National Agency of Investment Development.

    Deputy Governor for Development of the Investment Environment of SAGIA Dr. Ayed Al-Otaibi said that holding this forum shows the investment fields and opportunities between the two countries in addition to reinforcing investment and commercial cooperation, intensifying mutual visits, holding exhibitions and workshops, providing required organizational frameworks and finding adequate mechanisms to facilitate the investment procedures and work on removing obstacles and challenges.

    Abdulkarim Mansouri, Chairman of the National Agency for Investment Promotion of Algeria, noted that this program embodies recommendation resulting from the meeting held on the sidelines of the 13th edition of the Saudi-Algerian joint committee in Riyadh to foster economic cooperation.

    Mansouri added that Algeria enjoys political and economic stability, and has recorded positive indicators last year. The growth rate reached 2.5 percent and the GDP value USD100 billion – exchange reserves totaled USD9.7 billion while foreign indebtedness dropped since more than ten days to less than one billion American dollar. Inflation rate rested at approximately 5 percent.

    The National Agency for Investment Promotion of Algeria is in charge of supporting investors and providing them with assistance and facilities, Mansouri added.

    Mounir Mohammed bin Saad, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lauded the meeting that aims at benefiting from the investment opportunities and potentials available as well as exchanging opinions and suggestions on ways to develop commerce and investment between the two countries.

    The meeting discussed investment opportunities in the five Algerian sectors: agriculture, industry, environment, tourism and renewable energy.


    https://aawsat.com/english/home/article/1328006/discussing-saudi-algerian-partnerships-five-sectors
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  2. Jul 23, 2018 #2
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,531
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,837 / -8
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain
    Much welcome news.

    It's wonderful to witness increasing ties between two brotherly nations and peoples that share so much in common. Even geographically and size wise (giants compared to 95% of all the world's countries).

    I have always said that it was a question of time before ties would improve. The previous situation was unnatural and Algeria was probably the least exposed Arab country for KSA and that was quite absurd given the historical ties and the size of Algeria.











    10 + million Banu Hilal descendants in Algeria alone:

    Anyway just a single visit to any Arab forum or even social media like Youtube, will quickly show the warm brotherly ties and mutual respect between Saudi Arabians and Algerians.

    [​IMG]

    Belmokaddem Adilfor
    I'm Algerian, and my tribe came originally 1200 years ago from the Arabian Peninsula, I feel 100% Saudi <3

    [​IMG]

    Los Santosfor
    i love saudi arabia your brother from algeria f-word the white pigs f-word usa pigs long live to saudi arabia and alla arabs muslims countries

    [​IMG]
    Adel Adel    for
    حتى وإن كان هناك خلاف مع السعودية .فامنها خط احمر لكل الجزائريين وبدمنا نفديها

    [​IMG]
    Rime Rima    for
    تعيش السعودية و الجزائر ⁦⁩⁦⁩⁦⁩⁦⁩

    [​IMG]
    Chawki Malek    for
    مهما كانت الاسباب . الله له مخطط اخر ، هذه بوادر توحد المسلمين ، مهما اختلفنا يجب ان ندعم بعضنا البعض ونشجع التقارب وكفانا تخوين احدنا للاخر ، الماضي ماضي ، لا نريد خسارة السعودية و لا خسارة مصر ولا خشارة الجزائر لان العدو الخارجي يتقرب في الزاوية


    [​IMG]
    Assam Man    for
    الحمد لله على كل حال المهم كي رحبو خاوتي باهد الظيف بارك الله فيهم حمترو وجوهنا ومرحبا بيهم في كل ولاية يجدون حسن الظيافة

    [​IMG]
    gamer dz    for
    اشتركو في قناتي اخواني الكرام ارجوكم نحن العرب نساعد بعضنا بعض احبكم ❤❤❤❤ و انا عربي و ليس امازيغي

    I feel sad for the small minority of Kabyle people who still, in this day and age (2018) do not understand that Arabs and Berbers are brothers and cousins (closely related people, same language family (Afro-Asiatic - the oldest in the world), that there are no pure Kabyle (never were - Semitic Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Germanic Vandals, Romans, Africans (hence the African admixture in Maghrebis) etc. Luckily those, mainly few diaspora Kabyle, are insignificant (a drop in the ocean) but if reading their nonsense (also aimed at other Algerians and Algeria itself) a foreigner could quickly believe that there is some kind of great hostility which in reality is non-existent.
     
    Last edited: Jul 23, 2018
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Jul 23, 2018 #3
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,531
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,837 / -8
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain








    Their national hero and most famous contemporary personality (past many centuries at least) is called Abdelkader ibn Muhieddine al-Hasani. Otherwise known as Emir Abdelkader (عبد القادر الجزائري). A national hero of Hijazi origin.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Many Adnanites settled in Algeria including Quraysh and 5 clans of Ghatafan so the close resemblance is not surprising.

    My personal experience of Algerians and what I hear from other Maghrebis, is what I also hear from fellow Arabs around KSA about KSA and Saudi Arabians. We are quite similar people. Even the sharp division between coastal people, mountainous people and desert people also exists in Algeria.

    Politics of current or past regimes in power, should never divide brothers. Let political disagreements be just that. Sometimes brothers can have the most heated disagreements but they usually always bury the hatchet eventually.





    Looking forward to closer government cooperation between our two brotherly nations.

    The mentioned sectors that were discussed such as agriculture, industry, environment, tourism and renewable energy were good choices.

    However educational, scientific and military cooperation would be a welcome thing as well.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  4. Jul 23, 2018 #4
    SALMAN F

    SALMAN F SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,878
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,657 / -23
    Country:
    Iraq
    Location:
    Lebanon
    Good this should have happened long time ago

    The saudi-algerian relations were cold because of the syrian issue but it's started to get warmer
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Jul 23, 2018 #5
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,531
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,837 / -8
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain
    Also ideological differences in the past but those are less important today and not really relevant anymore.

    I hate the fact that regimes (sometimes just a few high-ranking and influential people) can make countries where the people have deep historical and brotherly relations and much in common, not have cordial relations that reflect people to people relations.









    Visiting our Tuareg friends in the Sahara and Ibadi communities in Algeria.





    @SALMAN F
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  6. Jul 23, 2018 #6
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,836
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +16 / 15,121 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada


     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Jul 24, 2018 #7
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,531
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,837 / -8
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain


    ما شاء الله
    بارك الله فيكم يا اهل الجزائر

    @SALMAN F

    Our Bahraini brother would fit perfectly in among the locals. See 2:36-3:00 minutes into the wonderful video above.:lol: I need to buy it in Oman when I visit next time or who knows maybe in Algeria?

    Ibadis are an amazingly peaceful community both in Oman and Algeria. They never did anything wrong in their history almost. Must be one of the few groups of people in history that have had such a peaceful history.

    ONHO ready to transport hajjis to Holy Places
    Published On : Monday, 23 July 2018 19:34

    [​IMG]

    ALGIERS-Director General of the National Office of Hajj and Umrah (ONHO) Youcef Azzouza on Monday said “the Office is ready” to transport all 37,000 Algerian hajjis (pilgrims) to the Holy Places of Islam aboard the scheduled flights.


    For subscribers only.



    Last modified on Monday, 23 July 2018 19:45


    http://www.aps.dz/en/society/25306-onho-ready-to-transport-hajjis-to-holy-places
     
  8. Aug 9, 2018 #8
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,531
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,837 / -8
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain
    Two great leaders.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Looking forward to unprecedented ties between the two brotherly nations.
     
  9. Aug 10, 2018 #9
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,531
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,837 / -8
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain
    Algeria supports Saudi Arabia in its diplomatic row with Canada
    [​IMG]
    Staff writer, Al Arabiya English
    Friday, 10 August 2018

    Algeria on Thursday expressed its concern about the repercussions of the crisis in relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Canada, calling for respect for the sovereignty of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.

    The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Algeria “follows with concern the repercussions of the crisis in relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada.”

    “Algeria calls for the need for states to take into account the principles of international law and the UN Charter in their foreign relations, especially with respect to r the sovereignty of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.”

    In this context, the ministry noted “the deep brotherly relations that bind Algeria to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

    Last Update: Friday, 10 August 2018 KSA 01:13 - GMT 22:13

    https://english.alarabiya.net/en/Ne...Arabia-in-its-diplomatic-row-with-Canada.html
     
  10. Aug 25, 2018 at 7:40 AM #10
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,531
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,837 / -8
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain
    Prominent Algerian scholar dies in Saudi Arabia

    Al-Jazairi spent more than 50 years teaching at the Mosque of the Prophet in Madina

    15.08.2018

    [​IMG]

    By Hussein Elkabany

    CAIRO

    Prominent Muslim scholar Abu Bakr al-Jazairi died Wednesday in Saudi Arabia after prolonged illness at age of 97, according to Saudi local media.

    Born in Lioua village in southern Algeria in 1921, al-Jazairi memorized the Holy Quran at an early age and studied Islamic jurisprudence.

    In 1953, he moved to Saudi Arabia, where he began his teaching career at several institutions and schools there, before joining the Islamic University in Madina from 1960 till his retirement in 1986.

    Al-Jazairi spent more than 50 years teaching at the Mosque of the Prophet in Madina where he was teaching the interpretation of Quran and Hadith (Prophet’s sayings).

    He has authored several books during his lifetime, including Minhajul Muslims ((Muslim’s Path), one of the most popular books in the Arab world.

    https://www.aa.com.tr/en/africa/prominent-algerian-scholar-dies-in-saudi-arabia/1232027

    إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)