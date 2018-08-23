/ Register

‘Discuss Kartarpur Sahib corridor with Pakistan

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hindustani78, Aug 23, 2018 at 2:08 PM.

    ‘Discuss Kartarpur corridor Sahib with Pakistan .’
    CHANDIGARH , August 23, 2018 00:03 IST
    Updated: August 23, 2018 00:04 IST

    To allow devotees to visit gurdwara there: Capt. Amarinder

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought the personal intervention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in seeking access from the Pakistan government to enable devotees to visit the Gurdwara Sahib in Kartapur on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

    In a letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister has urged Ms. Swaraj to take up the matter with her counterpart for having the corridor from the International Border to Kartarpur opened for the duration of the celebrations. “This will allow the faithful to pay their respects at the Gurdwara Sahib in Kartarpur,” said Capt. Amarinder. He also pointed out that Kartarpur is located across the river Ravi at a distance of around 4 km from the International Border near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. Capt. Amarinder noted that the 550th birth anniversary of the first Guru, who breathed his last in Kartarpur, is being observed in November 2019.

