What's new

Discreet but strategic competition underway for Saudi Arabian anti-drone system

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,859
19
21,887
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
07/04/2021

A secret but strategic competition is taking place on an anti-aircraft system with the production of a complete domestic defense system, i.e. sensor systems, missiles, and command and control units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh is preparing to choose from three contenders to lead a major military program to provide Saudi Arabia with anti-drone cover.

Western companies are employing pressure groups against Biden in order to implement this project in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, in accordance with Saudi conditions.


https://www.intelligenceonline.com/...saudi-arabian-anti-drone-system,109656219-eve


The competitors are :

Raytheon
L3Harris
MBDA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom