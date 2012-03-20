Discreet but strategic competition underway for Saudi Arabian anti-drone system

07/04/2021

A secret but strategic competition is taking place on an anti-aircraft system with the production of a complete domestic defense system, i.e. sensor systems, missiles, and command and control units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Riyadh is preparing to choose from three contenders to lead a major military program to provide Saudi Arabia with anti-drone cover.Western companies are employing pressure groups against Biden in order to implement this project in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, in accordance with Saudi conditions.The competitors are :