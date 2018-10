45,381 Millions in PKR yearly loss with about 14,000 Employee force

363,048,000 Million Dollars in Losses (363 Million Dollar)

Salaries: 14,000 Workers

50% Make 50,000 Rupee per month ~ 7,000 x 50,000 x 12 div 125 rupee = 33,600,000 (33 Million Dollars salaries paid in year)

50% Make 1 Lakh Rupee per month ~ 7,000 x 1,50,000 x 12 div 125 rupee = 100,800,000 (100 Million Dollars salaries paid in year)

363 Million in Losses (50% is from your salary figure and 50% from operation)

133 Million Losses by Salary

Fuel

Airport Landing Tax (Very small fee for plane to land and take off )

for plane to land and take off ) Money you make = #Seats full in plane normally 100-140 seats

Lets Look at a Example Qouted on internet on Fuel cost

180 to 400 Seat planes

DAY BY DAY OPERATION (Simulation Run)



Assumption for this Simulated cost Analysis

Income Earned by 33 planes 1 Trip

Cost Incurred:

Employee Cost: (1 DAY SALARY PAID WHEN 33 PLANES FLEW 1 FLIGHT)

17,920 Dollars (Lower Tier workers)



50 % i.e 7,000 Employees make 1,00,000 rupee

7,000 x 0.62 x 8 = 34,720 Dollars (Upper Tier workers)



Total : Employee footprint $52,640

1 Day Operation 33 planes on 1 route :

Dollars (Full Plane not including Freight money)

Dollars

$52,640 Dollars They don't make millions

Fee to Park at Airport : 33 planes x 300 Dollar = -10,000 Dollars

FOOD COST : $0 Passengers asked to buy own food at Airport They don't make millionsFee to Park at Airport : 33 planes x 300 Dollar =FOOD COST : $0 Passengers asked to buy own food at Airport

Profit in 1 Day : $2,345,360 Dollar

-----------------------------------------------------------



Theoretically , in 365 Days using same mentality and calculation the Profit Figure should be 859 Million Dollars



I simulated a run of 33 planes just 1 flight each and all PIA work force was paid for 1 day salary and I also paid fuel cost still made close to 2 Million in Profit in single day



2 Pay brackets

Grade A : 1 Lakh Salary

Grade B : 50,000 Rupee Salary



These are very average expected Monthly Salary in Pakistan



Assumption: 100% Full Flights which is what I see in PIA every time I travel on it



So what did I proved in this Giant Calculation?

ALL PIA REPORTS SHOULD BE DONE DAILY BASIS .... DAY BY DAY CHECKS AND REVIEWS

Any Day when losses are high the Management should do a full investigation for that Day loss

DAILY ANTI-CORRUPTION REVIEW

Planes Flew in Day

Tickets Sold and People who flew in Day

Fuel Cost for Day

Airport Cost for Day

Daily Salary Check Issued to worker'

day to day

Based on the Accounting Book PIA's planes are running 100% FreeThat is 100% of revenue from Tickets = Fuel/ Expenses and People salaries put the totals into Negative zonePIA claims some hilarious numbers which make spotting their corruption very easy for any analytics sensitive eyePIA makes a consistent , Loss regardless of oil prices in world wide marketsspecially when all world airlines reported massive ProfitsLets Take the Year 2016: (As example)Proper way to write the Loss : 45,381,000,000 RupeesLets convert these Losses into Million of Dollars @125 : 1 Rupee/Dollar ratioLets just calculate their 1 Day operation and see if their Accounting Book match a very common sense approach to dis-credit their Accounting books.Hourly Rate of 50% who make 50,000 rupee per month ~ 39 Rupee per hour =Hourly Rate of 50% who make 1,00,000 rupee per month ~ 78 Rupee per hour =When a plane Flies what kind of cost they pay ?A Boeing 767 burns about 9,000 gallons of jet fuel on a cross-country flight. That means American Airlines pays aboutin fuel costs alone for that flight, upin just the past year.Here is what PIA charges for that flight $540-$659 DollarNow PIA due to their strategy have planes which take not 100-140 seats like in North America they haveLets Assume : 33 PIA planes had a average seating size of 200 Seats , all running on 1 god damn route Islamabad to Jeddah for Umrah33 Planes x 200 Seats x $550 Charged per Ticket x 1 Way Journey =$34,000 x 33 =50% i.e 7,000 Employees make 50,000 rupee7,000 x 0.32 Cents per hour x 8 hours =Revenue :Fuel Cost :Employee Foot Print : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PIA EXECUTIVES MUST BE MORONS TO LOSE MONEY ON SUCH A GOLDEN COWThe planes would have to be run at 20% capacity or 10% capacity to record losses that PIA claims or there are massive salary / perks corruption taking place#1 If PIA operates on Day to Day profit basis , and deducts loses daily they will have closeto 2 Million Dollar profit Daily the corruption becomes visible as you break down the dayto day operation to 1 day unit.#2 All Employees would still be paid as I showed in example#3 The planes would have to be flying with only 10 Passengers for PIA to make such claimsof Losses or Salaries of workers are way way way higher then 50,000 or 1 Lakh permonth figures#4 The Profit should be higher as we operate planes above 300-400 seat capacity I only demonstrated the calculation with 200 Seat conceptIt is unimaginable how this company is making LossesThe company should be run with Goal to make 2.5 Million Dollars dailybasis after all cost are paidIf anyone is collecting more then 50,000 Rupee per month or 1 Lakh rupee per month in Salary + Perks these people should be identified