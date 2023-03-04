What's new

Discovery of giant Lithium reserves places Iran at top 4 world reserves.

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

At 8.5 million tons the Hamadan reserve will place iran at top four reserve holders of this rare metal required for Lithium Ion batteries used in Electric vehicles.

The Hamadan Reserve is currently priced at $500 billion dollars

World Identified lithium resources are as follows:
  1. Bolivia, 21 million tons;
  2. Argentina, 19 million tons;
  3. Chile, 9.8 million tons;
  4. Iran, 8.5 million tons; (First discovery of Lithium,2023)
  5. Australia,7.3 million tons;
  6. China, 5.1 million tons;
  7. Congo (Kinshasa), 3 million tons;
  8. Canada, 2.9 million tons;
  9. Germany, 2.7 million tons;
  10. Mexico, 1.7 million tons;
  11. Czechia, 1.3 ...

Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve​


Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve
Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve
.....
Iran has discovered its first lithium reserve in Hamedan Province, according to Ebrahim Ali Molla-Beigi, director general of the Exploration Affairs Office of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade.
The discovery of this reserve is a promising sign that other similar reserves exist in this province, IRNA reported.
“Iran is one of the few countries that have substantial reserves of rare earth elements and precious metals,” he added.
The official put the newly-found lithium reserve at 8.5 million tons.
 
villageidiot

*sobs in Pakistani *

India also discovered large reserves.

Afghanistan might as well. They'll be ahead of us soon :lol:

@Bleek , We discovered namoonaz like this, last year.

Bleek

Bleek

villageidiot said:
*sobs in Pakistani *

India also discovered large reserves.

Afghanistan might as well. They'll be ahead of us soon :lol:

@Bleek , We discovered namoonaz like this, last year.

Afghanistan is said to have one of the largest lithium reserves in the world.

We don't have much natural resources we should steal Afghanistan's tbh after what they've done to us
 
StraightEdge

StraightEdge

aryobarzan said:
At 8.5 million tons the Hamadan reserve will place iran at top four reserve holders of this rare metal required for Lithium Ion batteries used in Electric vehicles.

The Hamadan Reserve is currently priced at $500 billion dollars

World Identified lithium resources are as follows:
  1. Bolivia, 21 million tons;
  2. Argentina, 19 million tons;
  3. Chile, 9.8 million tons;
  4. Iran, 8.5 million tons; (First discovery of Lithium,2023)
  5. Australia,7.3 million tons;
  6. China, 5.1 million tons;
  7. Congo (Kinshasa), 3 million tons;
  8. Canada, 2.9 million tons;
  9. Germany, 2.7 million tons;
  10. Mexico, 1.7 million tons;
  11. Czechia, 1.3 ...

Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve​


Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve
Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve
.....
Iran has discovered its first lithium reserve in Hamedan Province, according to Ebrahim Ali Molla-Beigi, director general of the Exploration Affairs Office of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade.
The discovery of this reserve is a promising sign that other similar reserves exist in this province, IRNA reported.
“Iran is one of the few countries that have substantial reserves of rare earth elements and precious metals,” he added.
The official put the newly-found lithium reserve at 8.5 million tons.
I want to careful before making big claims. This has happened in India as well then I started digging more and found more relevant information. Media actually never goes in-depth before publishing giant headlines.
I had made a comment on this earlier, so I will hold my horses till some person from the technical field clarifies how much actual usable lithium is there.
I hope it's true, but I will remain sceptical till more concrete information arrives.

In a first, Lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir | Page 3 | Pakistan Defence
 
Shapur Zol Aktaf

Shapur Zol Aktaf

aryobarzan said:
At 8.5 million tons the Hamadan reserve will place iran at top four reserve holders of this rare metal required for Lithium Ion batteries used in Electric vehicles.

The Hamadan Reserve is currently priced at $500 billion dollars

World Identified lithium resources are as follows:
  1. Bolivia, 21 million tons;
  2. Argentina, 19 million tons;
  3. Chile, 9.8 million tons;
  4. Iran, 8.5 million tons; (First discovery of Lithium,2023)
  5. Australia,7.3 million tons;
  6. China, 5.1 million tons;
  7. Congo (Kinshasa), 3 million tons;
  8. Canada, 2.9 million tons;
  9. Germany, 2.7 million tons;
  10. Mexico, 1.7 million tons;
  11. Czechia, 1.3 ...

Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve​


Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve
Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve
.....
Iran has discovered its first lithium reserve in Hamedan Province, according to Ebrahim Ali Molla-Beigi, director general of the Exploration Affairs Office of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade.
The discovery of this reserve is a promising sign that other similar reserves exist in this province, IRNA reported.
“Iran is one of the few countries that have substantial reserves of rare earth elements and precious metals,” he added.
The official put the newly-found lithium reserve at 8.5 million tons.
Sometimes I feel as if we're the same persons, every topic I like you post or every topic I would start you start, we think the same about Iranian policies (foreign) and how it should be domestic and why we support it and even details like research/calculation of Iran finding 8.5 million tons lithium = $500 billion dollars worth.
 
S

Sapei

villageidiot said:
*sobs in Pakistani *

India also discovered large reserves.

Afghanistan might as well. They'll be ahead of us soon :lol:

@Bleek , We discovered namoonaz like this, last year.

View attachment 918859
Afghanistan has already one of the world' largest reserves. However, Lithium is very common and its literally EVERYWHERE. The reserve itself has no value. Processing the reserve is where the value is and few country can compete on cost with Chile etc.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

StraightEdge said:
I want to careful before making big claims. This has happened in India as well then I started digging more and found more relevant information. Media actually never goes in-depth before publishing giant headlines.
I had made a comment on this earlier, so I will hold my horses till some person from the technical field clarifies how much actual usable lithium is there.
I hope it's true, but I will remain sceptical till more concrete information arrives.

In a first, Lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir | Page 3 | Pakistan Defence
Not a geologist so I did some reading:..Iranian news specifically mentions that the Lithium deposits were found in clay formations.
Most of south American lithium is extracted from liquid brine reservoirs that are located beneath salt flats, known as salars, most of which are located in southwestern South America and China. but it uses a lot of water – approximately 500,000 gallons per tonne of lithium. In Chile’s Salar de Atacama, mining activities consumed 65 percent of the region’s water.
Lithium.jpg

North American and Australian Lithium is in hard rock and although concentrations are higher they are costly to access since they must be mined from hard rock formations. Due to the added energy consumption, chemicals, and materials involved in extracting lithium from mineral ore, the process can run twice the cost of brine recovery.
The Lithium extraction in clay formations is something which is under research and may prove to be the best environmentally-friendly and more effective method.
 
That Guy

That Guy

A lot of nations have a ton of lithium, it's not exactly rare. [Edit]: gotta check on this part, until then ignore it.

[Edit 2]: turns out I was sort of right. There's plenty across the world, and won't run out any time soon. However, large deposits are hard to extract due to environmental concerns. This means lithium prices are as high as they are not due to rarity, but due to extraction issues.

The question/issue is, can it be extracted safely in an environmentally responsible way? California has a ton too, but it's not extracted precisely because of the environmental impact it would have.

villageidiot said:
*sobs in Pakistani *

India also discovered large reserves.

Afghanistan might as well. They'll be ahead of us soon :lol:

@Bleek , We discovered namoonaz like this, last year.

View attachment 918859
Pakistan's balochistan and tribal areas have a ton of natural resources. I think it's obvious why no one in the government talks about them.
 
