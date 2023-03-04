Discovery of giant Lithium reserves places Iran at top 4 world reserves.

StraightEdge said:

I had made a comment on this earlier, so I will hold my horses till some person from the technical field clarifies how much actual usable lithium is there.

I hope it's true, but I will remain sceptical till more concrete information arrives.



Not a geologist so I did some reading:..Iranian news specifically mentions that the Lithium deposits were found in clay formations.Most of south American lithium is extracted from liquid brine reservoirs that are located beneath salt flats, known as salars, most of which are located in southwestern South America and China. but it uses a lot of water – approximately 500,000 gallons per tonne of lithium. In Chile’s Salar de Atacama, mining activities consumed 65 percent of the region’s water.North American and Australian Lithium is in hard rock and although concentrations are higher they are costly to access since they must be mined from hard rock formations. Due to the added energy consumption, chemicals, and materials involved in extracting lithium from mineral ore, the process can run twice the cost of brine recovery.The Lithium extraction in clay formations is something which is under research and may prove to be the best environmentally-friendly and more effective method.