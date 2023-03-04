Discovery of giant Lithium reserves places Iran at top 4 world reserves.

aryobarzan
At 8.5 million tons the Hamadan reserve will place iran at top four reserve holders of this rare metal required for Lithium Ion batteries used in Electric vehicles.
The Hamadan Reserve is currently priced at $500 billion dollars
World Identified lithium resources are as follows:
Iran Discovers 1st Lithium Reserve
.....
Iran has discovered its first lithium reserve in Hamedan Province, according to Ebrahim Ali Molla-Beigi, director general of the Exploration Affairs Office of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade.
The discovery of this reserve is a promising sign that other similar reserves exist in this province, IRNA reported.
“Iran is one of the few countries that have substantial reserves of rare earth elements and precious metals,” he added.
The official put the newly-found lithium reserve at 8.5 million tons.
- Bolivia, 21 million tons;
- Argentina, 19 million tons;
- Chile, 9.8 million tons;
- Iran, 8.5 million tons; (First discovery of Lithium,2023)
- Australia,7.3 million tons;
- China, 5.1 million tons;
- Congo (Kinshasa), 3 million tons;
- Canada, 2.9 million tons;
- Germany, 2.7 million tons;
- Mexico, 1.7 million tons;
- Czechia, 1.3 ...
https://sputniknews.com/20230303/they-now-need-democracy-internet-fears-for-irans-safety-as-tehran-finds-500-billion-in-lithium-1107988367.html
