Discover the Turkish Way of Shipbuilding

From producing oil tankers to cargo ships, fishing boats to passenger ferries, speedboats to mega yachts; Türkiye boasts with hundreds of manufacturers and service providers, combining its 600 years of shipbuilding tradition with high technology and quality workforce.In the recent years, Türkiye has become one of the strongest countries in the field of Shipbuilding. In 2021, Turkish Ship And Yacht Exporters’ Association broke another record by accomplishing %18.3 growth in exportation of 1 Billion 626 Million Dollars compared to the previous year.Despite the ongoing pandemic; our shipbuilding & support facilities continued their processes with higher performance and contribute to the field of Shipbuilding. Thanks to the increased investments and fundings, the processes of Shipbuilding kept on gaining momentum and breaking records year by year.Under this title, developments and news in the Turkish shipbuilding industry will be shared, hope to keep the thread alive.