Discover Pakistan - A new TV Channel

Discover Pakistan TV is the first tourism channel of Pakistan.[1] Launched on 21st March 2021, Discover Pakistan TV is owned by Options International SMC PVT LTV. The channel claims to focus on promoting domestic and international tourism in Pakistan.[2] [3] [4] [5] [6] Its slogan is ‘Sab se Pyara Pakistan’ (Pakistan, the best). The channel’s show Discovery Ride is hosted by Zenith Irfan[7] (the first female Pakistani to motorcycle across Pakistan).



On 26th March 2021, The Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP), and Discover Pakistan signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU) to promote tourism in the Punjab. The MoU was signed by TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar and Discover Pakistan TV Chief Executive Officer Kaiser Rafique.[8]



List of Shows:



1-The Morning show



2- Welcome to Pakistan, hosted by Hina Ejaz



3- Mera Pakistan



4- Story of Pakistan



5- Madventures, hosted by Amad Mir



6- Meet the CEO



7- Dil Hai Pakistani, hosted by Maria Wo



8- Discovery Ride, hosted by Zenith Irfan



9- Food Mobile



10- Street Food.