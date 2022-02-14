Discover Pakistan - A new TV Channel

Ra's al Ghul
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 7, 2016
- 249
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Discover Pakistan TV is the first tourism channel of Pakistan.[1] Launched on 21st March 2021, Discover Pakistan TV is owned by Options International SMC PVT LTV. The channel claims to focus on promoting domestic and international tourism in Pakistan.[2] [3] [4] [5] [6] Its slogan is ‘Sab se Pyara Pakistan’ (Pakistan, the best). The channel’s show Discovery Ride is hosted by Zenith Irfan[7] (the first female Pakistani to motorcycle across Pakistan).
On 26th March 2021, The Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP), and Discover Pakistan signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU) to promote tourism in the Punjab. The MoU was signed by TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar and Discover Pakistan TV Chief Executive Officer Kaiser Rafique.[8]
List of Shows:
1-The Morning show
2- Welcome to Pakistan, hosted by Hina Ejaz
3- Mera Pakistan
4- Story of Pakistan
5- Madventures, hosted by Amad Mir
6- Meet the CEO
7- Dil Hai Pakistani, hosted by Maria Wo
8- Discovery Ride, hosted by Zenith Irfan
9- Food Mobile
10- Street Food.
Watch Live - https://discoverpakistan.tv/
Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFgNFVvOtVRg5Zgn2xGJQcw/videos
@Apollon