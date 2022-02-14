What's new

Discover Pakistan - A new TV Channel

Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2016
249
0
221
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates


Discover Pakistan TV is the first tourism channel of Pakistan.[1] Launched on 21st March 2021, Discover Pakistan TV is owned by Options International SMC PVT LTV. The channel claims to focus on promoting domestic and international tourism in Pakistan.[2] [3] [4] [5] [6] Its slogan is ‘Sab se Pyara Pakistan’ (Pakistan, the best). The channel’s show Discovery Ride is hosted by Zenith Irfan[7] (the first female Pakistani to motorcycle across Pakistan).

On 26th March 2021, The Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP), and Discover Pakistan signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU) to promote tourism in the Punjab. The MoU was signed by TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar and Discover Pakistan TV Chief Executive Officer Kaiser Rafique.[8]

List of Shows:

1-The Morning show

2- Welcome to Pakistan, hosted by Hina Ejaz

3- Mera Pakistan

4- Story of Pakistan

5- Madventures, hosted by Amad Mir

6- Meet the CEO

7- Dil Hai Pakistani, hosted by Maria Wo

8- Discovery Ride, hosted by Zenith Irfan

9- Food Mobile

10- Street Food.
Click to expand...


Watch Live - https://discoverpakistan.tv/

Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFgNFVvOtVRg5Zgn2xGJQcw/videos


@Apollon
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Visit to Pakistan Maritime Museum Karachi | Maria Wu | Discover Pakistan TV
Replies
0
Views
179
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
A Visit to Army Museum Lahore | Urdu Documentary | Discover Pakistan TV
Replies
0
Views
167
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
JackTheRipper
India bans 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, two websites
Replies
5
Views
322
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
INDIAPOSITIVE
Govt blocks two websites, 20 YouTube channels linked to Pakistan for spreading anti-India propaganda
Replies
12
Views
449
Aesterix
Aesterix
SilentEagle
Tourism revenue target of $35 billion within reach, says minister
Replies
4
Views
167
Tshering22
Tshering22

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom