Disaster Management and Relief Operations by Frontier Corps, Balochistan (North)

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, having a total area of 3,47,190 km2 and covering 44% of the country’s total land. History proves that Balochistan is prone to natural calamities like natural hazards including droughts, earthquakes, floods, flash floods, landslides, and cyclones. The Quetta earthquake of 1935, Ziarat earthquake of 2008, Awaran earthquake of 2013, Harnai earthquake of 2021, Makran tsunami of 1945, floods of 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2019 and 2021 and droughts of Nushki, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgure, Kech, Gwadar and Awaran are a few examples of disasters from history.
Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) has made huge contributions as part of the disaster management and relief operations in its area of responsibility of northern Balochistan. Troops of FC (N) feel proud to serve humanity by executing the noble duty of rescue and relief activities. Timely appreciation of natural calamities and subsequent contingency planning helps in the preparation of sound plans. Such plans, along with a coordinated response, help in managing disasters in a befitting manner. Before the winter season, these actions were completed beforehand by the command echelons of FC Balochistan (N) in close coordination with the civil administration and its proof is zero loss of human life in the northern part of Balochistan.
Earthquake-Affected Harnai – A Reappraisal of Rescue and Relief Operations
District Harnai of Balochistan was struck by an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude on October 7, 2021. Inspector General FC Balochistan (N) was the first one to reach the earthquake-hit area and instructed FC troops deployed in the near vicinity to start immediate rescue and relief operations. The first and foremost step was quick relief operations in which the dead were recovered, injured were provided first aid, and those critically injured were evacuated to CMH by helicopters. Distribution of emergency lifesaving materials, such as water, food, and basic sheltering tools was also carried out. The second step was the assessment of damages and losses for correct provision of relief items. As per statistics, the following damages were assessed:
▪ 24 people were killed, including eight children.
▪ 6010 were injured and 43 critically injured.
▪ 23 villages and 5059 houses were totally or partially damaged.
▪ More than 400 shops were damaged.
District Harnai is located east of the provincial capital, Quetta, surrounded by mountainous terrain. It is also popular for having a large number of coal mines. Lack of metallic roads, electricity, and mobile phone coverage hampered the rescue and recuperation efforts. Militarily, it is a hot zone because of various terrorist incidents. FC troops never took those hindrances into account and provided all out support to the earthquake affectees. As a third step, approximately 90635 relief items had been distributed with major items as under:
▪ 17254 tents.
▪ 6232 special ration packets.
▪ 20224 blankets.
▪ 1330 gas cylinders.
▪ 250 first aid kits.
Apart from relief items, 20 free medical camps had been established in Harnai District alone in which more than 5300 patients were provided free treatment and medicines worth Rs. 1.2 million. Moreover, FC Hospital (FCH) is still providing free treatment to 4 patients who sustained serious injuries and the doors are always open for earthquake victims.
FC Balochistan (N) also helped the civil administration in registering the earthquake afftectees for the Ehsaas programme initiated by the federal government. So far 17000 people (men and women), which is about 97.96% of the total eligible strength, have been registered and cash of Rs. 12000 each has been distributed among 11902 individuals. Efforts have been made to expedite the process and solve issues like NADRA registration so that the eligible population may get the relief amount.
Federal and provincial governments, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and NGOs like KORT (Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust), and Million Smiles Foundation, also remained active and forthcoming in the provision of relief goods. FC (N) coordinated and assisted every department and organization in approaching and participating in the relief activities.
Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps, Chairman NDMA, Chairperson Ehsaas programme, Sania Nishtar, and many other dignitaries visited the affected area and provided necessary input and guidance for the relief activities.
The fourth and final step of rebuilding Harnai is underway. Construction and maintenance of more than 29 different projects including construction of roads, agriculture development projects, educational institutes, hospitals/health departments, sports complexes, different government buildings, and water supply schemes are underway and will be completed soon. As a special case, a house with a cost of Rs. 2.6 million is being constructed by integral resources of Headquarters FC on humanitarian grounds for Bashir Ahmed (earthquake affectee) who lost his 3 children when the roof of his house collapsed during the earthquake.
FC’s Relief Efforts during Rains and Snowfall in Northern Balochistan
Every year Ziarat is visited by a large number of tourists specially in the months of December and January due to two main reasons. First, on December 25, a national flag hoisting ceremony is organized at Quaid-i-Azam Residency, Ziarat. Secondly, during these days, Ziarat city witnesses heavy snowfall. These two main factors attract thousands of tourists from all over Balochistan and also from Karachi city. The total influx of tourists remains around an average of 20000 per day, with an average of 3500-4000 vehicles per day. FC (N) troops deployed in Ziarat carried out two main tasks, i.e., first, they kept the roads open by removing snow and sprinkling salt on all communication arteries to avoid slippage and stranding of vehicles and, secondly, they helped the stranded tourists and vehicles in evacuation. These tasks were successfully executed in collaboration with PDMA, Levies, and other civil departments. Major roads of Sanjavi-Ziarat and Quetta-Ziarat were kept completely open. While in Ziarat, small arteries leading towards Quaid-i-Azam Residency, Zero point, CM House, and Khandi Sar were cleared after a temporary blockade. Tourists were timely assisted and no significant incident of road blockade or stranded tourists was reported.
Khojak pass is located on national highway N-25 and links Chaman to Quetta and the rest of Pakistan. It is also crucial for transit trade and other supplies between Pakistan and Afghanistan. During snowfall, efforts were made to remove the snow and the pass was cleared after temporary closure with the help of civil administration and the stranded vehicles and passengers were evacuated. Similarly, Lak Pass, located on the same national highway N-25 was also cleared and salt was sprinkled to avoid slippage of vehicles. Areas of Sona Khan and Marri Camp were cleared. FC Balochistan (N) assisted the civil administration in these relief activities to the best of their abilities.
Continuous rain and snowfall in areas of Tabina and Dobandi of Qilla Abdullah deteriorated the track conditions and damaged a few houses in Muslim Bagh City which resulted in the collapse of roofs of local houses. Stranded families were rescued to safer places and those injured were provided medical treatment. Ration packages were also distributed. FC (N) assisted the people in repair and maintenance of their houses and also distributed warm clothing among the poor and needy people.
The affected population breathed a sigh of relief due to these efforts of the Armed Forces and FC Balochistan (N). All these gestures were given a warm welcome by the people of Balochistan. FC (N) has a strong resolve in the delivery of relief and rendering all out support to the people in the hour of need. The main purpose is to serve humanity without any discrimination. FC troops were committed and will remain committed in supporting our people in all disasters and natural calamities, while contributing towards nation-building.
FC Balochistan (South)
Maj Imran Khan Mengal
The southern parts of Balochistan have always been prone to flash floods. Torrential rains lead to flash floods almost every year in the districts of Turbat and Gwadar. Shadi Kaur Dam, near the town of Pasni, usually spills during the rainy season, causing havoc to people, livelihoods and property downstream. The rains usually hit worst in three Tehsils of District Kech, Gwadar-Dasht and Mand. The floods cause extensive damage to houses, standing crops, orchards, livestock and water supply schemes affecting thousands of people and settlements while cutting off and damaging road networks.
There are over 300 dams in Balochistan, many of them have been constructed along the irrigation plains as check dams and delay action dams. The check dams recharge underground water and serve as a source of potable water for the surrounding areas. In the coastal regions of southern Balochistan, dams have burst in the previous years due to heavy rains. Their collapse has led to flooding, leaving thousands homeless, destroying hundreds of acres of agricultural land, and causing massive damage to the infrastructure. In previous cases, flooding washed away sections of the Makran Coastal Highway, a major transport link, as well as destroying numerous roads and bridges. Telephone and power networks have also been severely disrupted. Most of the affected areas during the rainy season are usually inaccessible for several days, leading to a need for relief assistance through other means. The affected districts are usually Kech and Gwadar. On February 10, 2005, Shadi Kaur Dam burst after more than two weeks of heavy rains. Over 130 persons were reportedly killed. Pasni Township was severely affected with over 5,500 people trapped in floodwater and many houses destroyed.
Some 40,000 acres of standing crops were completely destroyed due to the dam’s bursting.
Pakistan Meteorological Department reported the record highest amount of rainfall in the Makran Division at 320mm, which also includes Gwadar, in the first week of January 2022. Over 300 houses were badly damaged, rendering hundreds of people homeless as heavy winter rains badly affected the coastal areas, paralyzed life in many areas of Makran Divison and blocked highways, cutting parts of the region off from each other.
The Makran Costal Highway, which links Gwadar with Karachi, was washed away near Ormara due to heavy floods in Basol River after Gwadar received 100 mm of rain in about 20 hours. Heavy losses were reported in different areas of Turbat, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani and other areas as a large number of mud houses were badly damaged by rainwater.
Relief and Rescue operations were launched by Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and civil government authorities at a massive level. In Gwadar, the stranded people were rescued by Pakistan Navy through boats.
FC Balochistan (S) also undertook humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in the flood-hit coastal areas of Balochistan. FC Balochistan (S) troops established free medical camps, deflooded water from residential areas, and provided essential relief commodities including drinking water and ration bags to the affected populace in areas of southern Balochistan. FC Balochistan (S) reached out to far-flung areas like Mand, Balnagar, Kapkapar, Abdoi, Tump, and Pidarak and conducted necessary relief operation.
It also assisted the civil administration by rescuing the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations. Hundreds of ration bags, fresh drinking water, and houseshold goods, including medicines, were dispatched to the affected areas. More than 1000 patients were provided free treatment at the medical camps established by FC Balochistan (S).
FC Balochistan (S) has always remained at the forefront in extending all possible humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of FC Balochistan’s (S) resolve to extend all out support to their fellow countrymen in the hour of need.
FC Balochistan (North)
Major Abdul Wahab Ayub
Pakistan Army, Navy, and Frontier Corps (FC) troops were busy in rescue and relief efforts after the coastal belt of Balochistan was hit by heavy rainfalls. Special relief efforts were undertaken in isolated villages of Kulanch, Sardasht, Sunstar Valleys and Gwadar old town.
Heavy rains severely affected the daily life of people living in the coastal areas of Balochistan. Dozens of mud houses collapsed, floodwaters re-entered the settlements, while alleys and roads turned into ponds. Several areas, especially Old Town Gwadar, Surbandar and Pishukan, were badly affected due to the flooding.
Pakistan Army continued its relief operations in collaboration with the civil administration. It immediately assisted the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts including dewatering various areas of Gwadar, Surbandar, Jiwani and Pasni. Pakistan Army shifted the stranded people to safer places with the help of helicopters and distributed food as well as provided shelter along the coastal highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore, and Jiwani areas.
Many areas of Northern Balochistan were also cut off from Quetta as vehicular traffic was suspended on highways blocked due to the heavy rain and snowfall that started lashing the region.
FC (N) assisted the civil administration and started emergency rescue operations in the regions of Northern Balochistan. FC Balochistan (N) shifted hundreds of people to safe places after rescuing them from the most affected areas.
FC (N) had also set up free medical camps in the affected areas, while damaged tracks in remote areas were being repaired and stranded tourists were being evacuated. Drinking water was also distributed among the tourists and locals.
Rescue operations were carried out in Qila Saifullah, while Quetta-Ziarat and Ziarat-Sanjavi highways were partially restored for transportation.
Roads adjacent to Quaid-i-Azam Residency and Chief Minister House were cleared of snow and opened for traffic while snow was removed from Zero Point and Khandi Sar areas on an emergency basis.
Pakistan Navy
DGPR Navy
Pakistan Navy undertook humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in the flood-hit coastal areas of Balochistan. Pakistan Navy troops established free medical camps, deflooded water from the residential areas, and provided essential relief commodities including drinking water and ration bags to the affected populace.
The relief operation was aimed at providing support to the flood affectees of Pasni, Gwadar, and adjoining villages in Balochistan. Pakistan Navy troops reached out to the far-flung rural areas like Bandri Village, Musa Mor, Jiwani, Shyabad, and Mullah Band and distributed necessary relief commodities. Pakistan Navy troops assisted the civil administration by rescuing the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifting them to safer locations. Heavy machinery was also deployed for drainage of water to sea.
Hundreds of ration bags, fresh drinking water, and household goods including medicines were dispatched to the affected areas. More than 1000 patients were also provided free treatment at medical camps established by Pakistan Navy.
Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending all possible humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to extend all out support to their fellow countrymen in the hour of need.
Pakistan Air Force
Group Captain Muhammad Bahroni
Keeping up with the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force actively participated in the rescue and relief operations, along with Pakistan Army and Navy, in the flood affected areas of Balochistan. Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country, and especially in the flood stricken areas, PAF pilots utilized all their skills to come up to the expectations of the nation in this difficult time. PAF deployed its helicopters in the flood-stricken areas as part of the fleet of helicopters of Army Aviation and Pakistan Navy.
During the operation, a number of sorties were flown by the PAF transport aircraft and helicopters in which relief goods including ration, tents, food items, medicines, drinking water, blankets, and essentially required machinery were airlifted. PAF also established a medical camp at Pasni to provide medical facilities to the flood affected people.
Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, directed the respective branches of the PAF to employ maximum efforts towards the relief and rescue operations for the flood affected people of Balochistan.
Disaster Management and Relief Operations by Frontier Corps, Balochistan (North)
Flood Relief Operations by the Armed Forces in Balochistan
