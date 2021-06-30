Disappointed & grieving, Christine Fair frustrated over US policy, wants Pakistan punished

Watched the entire thing, and it's clear that Christine Fair still stuck in her irrational hatred of Pakistan. She's so intellectually bankrupt, she literally says there is no evidence of India ever supporting militants in Afghanistan. What the **** was the Afghan Civil War then, Christine? Who the **** is supporting the BLA? She knows the answers, but she'll never admit it.



The one single point that I agreed with, and I think anyone with a functional brain would also agree with, because it's a simple fucking point, is that the ANA should have been equipped with Russian equipment, because the Afghans are used to Russian equipment, not to mention Russian systems are cheap, easy to maintain, and a child could be trained to use them.



The other three guests were pretty knowledgeable, and brought a lot of good points. Christine brought nothing nothing new, except her ranting and raving.



Shout out to the youtube comments section for pointing this out: Notice how she casually disrespected the other guests by calling their views absurd, and how she tried to big herself up by saying she has ground experience against a guy who LITERALLY is from Afghanistan. You can't make this shit up, it's like something out of a Monty python sketch.



She even contradicts herself with her taliban mobile justice comments, by saying there is no evidence, and then she herself provides evidence, and then repeats herself by saying there is no evidence.



Intellectual bankruptcy at its finest.