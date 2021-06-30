What's new

Disappointed & grieving, Christine Fair frustrated over US policy, wants Pakistan punished

When Christine alleged Pakistan
for supporting Taliban the moderator counter questioned what would have Pakistan done when India was training their own groups there.
 
Imagine being super power and blaming a small country like Pakistan, who is struggling to fight rag tag militants in her provinces, for your failure in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has provided unrestricted road and air corridors for US operations, shared intelligence, provided weapons to your allies, allowed drone strikes inside Pakistan, gave air bases to CIA and captured al qaida militants and handed over to US. Despite everything, people like C Fair continue to blame Pakistan. Her intellectual dishonesty can make anyone puke.

Ask her to explain why Taliban are strong in areas far away from Pakistan? Why Kabul regime forgave Hekmetyar aka butcher of Kabul. Even if taliban crossed into Afghanistan from Pakistan, who stopped ISAF to attack those militants?

There is a constant theme in what people like C Fair say and that is bomb everyone and never do the introspection.
 
US used Taliban in past to attack USSR, so if according to CF Pakistan used the same tactics against the US after its betrayal then why are they wrong? US used CIA and dictators for decades in S.America to keep communism out. Problem is that Americans have a very selective biased history, they don't see what they did but lecture everyone else in the world.
 
I’m even more confident now, that an ex-Pakistani lover left her a scorned women and to get back she decides to shit on the side walk across the street with our neighbor.
 
I was completely stunned when I saw the superhighway with one foot deep grooves in the tarmac caused by the millions of tonnes of NATO truck supplies rumbling back and forth from Karachi to Kabul. It showed the depth of Pakistan's army's support for the war, the air corridor and airbases were just tips of the iceberg of support. Pakistan was a full fledged partner in the attack on Afghanistan and paid a heavy price. Like the US and NATO , when we look back on the past 20 years , Pakistan achieved nothing and has nothing to show for this strategic failure. Only problem is unlike the US and NATO forces we can't run anywhere and now have to face a hornet's nest of blood thirsty Afghans who live by the gun and on drugs. Thank you USA and Europe, it is a fine mess you have put Pakistan into and no amount of bombing of Taliban is going to fix the problem. this unFair woman needs to read classified documents before she opens her orifice.
 
When Christine alleged Pakistan
for supporting Taliban the moderator counter questioned what would have Pakistan done when India was training their own groups there.
Lol Christine Fair the idiot still wanting to “punish” Pakistan whilst her nation’s Secretary of State and CIA director is desperate for an audience.
It’s amateurs like her putting out her advice which is the reason why the US finds itself now shut from the region for the first time in 50 years.
 
I was completely stunned when I saw the superhighway with one foot deep grooves in the tarmac caused by the millions of tonnes of NATO truck supplies rumbling back and forth from Karachi to Kabul. It showed the depth of Pakistan's army's support for the war, the air corridor and airbases were just tips of the iceberg of support. Pakistan was a full fledged partner in the attack on Afghanistan and paid a heavy price. Like the US and NATO , when we look back on the past 20 years , Pakistan achieved nothing and has nothing to show for this strategic failure. Only problem is unlike the US and NATO forces we can't run anywhere and now have to face a hornet's nest of blood thirsty Afghans who live by the gun and on drugs. Thank you USA and Europe, it is a fine mess you have put Pakistan into and no amount of bombing of Taliban is going to fix the problem. this unFair woman needs to read classified documents before she opens her orifice.
i’m confident they’ll be back once Western military industrial complex demands more income
 
Watched the entire thing, and it's clear that Christine Fair still stuck in her irrational hatred of Pakistan. She's so intellectually bankrupt, she literally says there is no evidence of India ever supporting militants in Afghanistan. What the **** was the Afghan Civil War then, Christine? Who the **** is supporting the BLA? She knows the answers, but she'll never admit it.

The one single point that I agreed with, and I think anyone with a functional brain would also agree with, because it's a simple fucking point, is that the ANA should have been equipped with Russian equipment, because the Afghans are used to Russian equipment, not to mention Russian systems are cheap, easy to maintain, and a child could be trained to use them.

The other three guests were pretty knowledgeable, and brought a lot of good points. Christine brought nothing nothing new, except her ranting and raving.

Shout out to the youtube comments section for pointing this out: Notice how she casually disrespected the other guests by calling their views absurd, and how she tried to big herself up by saying she has ground experience against a guy who LITERALLY is from Afghanistan. You can't make this shit up, it's like something out of a Monty python sketch.

She even contradicts herself with her taliban mobile justice comments, by saying there is no evidence, and then she herself provides evidence, and then repeats herself by saying there is no evidence.

Intellectual bankruptcy at its finest.
 
Watched the entire thing, and it's clear that Christine Fair still stuck in her irrational hatred of Pakistan. She's so intellectually bankrupt, she literally says there is no evidence of India ever supporting militants in Afghanistan. What the **** was the Afghan Civil War then, Christine? Who the **** is supporting the BLA? She knows the answers, but she'll never admit it.

The one single point that I agreed with, and I think anyone with a functional brain would also agree with, because it's a simple fucking point, is that the ANA should have been equipped with Russian equipment, because the Afghans are used to Russian equipment, not to mention Russian systems are cheap, easy to maintain, and a child could be trained to use them.

The other three guests were pretty knowledgeable, and brought a lot of good points. Christine brought nothing nothing new, except her ranting and raving.

Shout out to the youtube comments section for pointing this out: Notice how she casually disrespected the other guests by calling their views absurd, and how she tried to big herself up by saying she has ground experience against a guy who LITERALLY is from Afghanistan. You can't make this shit up, it's like something out of a Monty python sketch.

She even contradicts herself with her taliban mobile justice comments, by saying there is no evidence, and then she herself provides evidence, and then repeats herself by saying there is no evidence.

Intellectual bankruptcy at its finest.
more like deliberate intellectual dishonesty and gaslighting, consistent tactic with the rest of Western propaganda
 
When Christine alleged Pakistan
for supporting Taliban the moderator counter questioned what would have Pakistan done when India was training their own groups there.
People like Christine Unfair sadly lose the ability to reason and start to belive their own fantasy and prejudices. She is blinded by her hatred for Pakistan defying logic and reality. This is the state of a professor so u can imagine what average America is like looool
 
Watched the entire thing, and it's clear that Christine Fair still stuck in her irrational hatred of Pakistan. She's so intellectually bankrupt, she literally says there is no evidence of India ever supporting militants in Afghanistan. What the **** was the Afghan Civil War then, Christine? Who the **** is supporting the BLA? She knows the answers, but she'll never admit it.

The one single point that I agreed with, and I think anyone with a functional brain would also agree with, because it's a simple fucking point, is that the ANA should have been equipped with Russian equipment, because the Afghans are used to Russian equipment, not to mention Russian systems are cheap, easy to maintain, and a child could be trained to use them.

The other three guests were pretty knowledgeable, and brought a lot of good points. Christine brought nothing nothing new, except her ranting and raving.

Shout out to the youtube comments section for pointing this out: Notice how she casually disrespected the other guests by calling their views absurd, and how she tried to big herself up by saying she has ground experience against a guy who LITERALLY is from Afghanistan. You can't make this shit up, it's like something out of a Monty python sketch.

She even contradicts herself with her taliban mobile justice comments, by saying there is no evidence, and then she herself provides evidence, and then repeats herself by saying there is no evidence.

Intellectual bankruptcy at its finest.
The moderator was laughing at her. Why even invite crazy bitch when all she gonna do is mention Pakistan for everything.
 
When Christine alleged Pakistan
for supporting Taliban the moderator counter questioned what would have Pakistan done when India was training their own groups there.
With Talibs, there will be no civil war. Afghans are too afraid of what happened before 1994 in Afghanistan.
Insha Allah Afghanistan will see peace again.
 
When Christine alleged Pakistan
for supporting Taliban the moderator counter questioned what would have Pakistan done when India was training their own groups there.
USA wants, as before, a civil war in Afghanistan. Surprisingly, this policy has nothing to do with Afghanistan basically, but it has more to do with greater policy for the region.
At the moment, India is the only cuntry in the region which is going against the interests of the greater Russo-Persio-Sino region.
 
