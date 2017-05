While Trump was singing praises on the various nations that experienced terrorism, though conveniently leaving out Pakistan the one country that suffered the most since the "War on Terror", the biggest let down was from our so called Arab "allies" the Saudis and other GCC leaders who did not even bother to acknowledge Pakistani sacrifices. Forget Trump, why didn't our Muslim Allies, the home of the two Holy sites of Islam, acknowledge the blood we gave to fight terrorismAnd while they were locked in their love dance with Trump they sent a meager city governor to greet our disgraced PM Sharif. And i say disgraced because that is exactly what it was. Sure, ganja saab isn't exactly one to respect, but at least out of respect for the Pakistani nation they could have shown some kind of decency with the way they greeted a high level leader of a country they call "our Muslim brother country"??But honestly, why should this even come as a surprise? These same ungrateful and back stabbing Arabs cursed us and threatened us of "grave consequences" because we didn't send our sons to die in their pathetic tribal wars in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq! Meanwhile they are the biggest back stabbers in the history of Islam when they betrayed the Ottoman Empire and assisted the Zionists. Arabs are the biggest traitors to Islam and give all Muslims a bad name with their arrogance. Because of Arab terrorists hiding in our Tribal areas and using Pakistani soil for terrorist attacks we Pakistani got a bad image in front of the whole world.