Dirty Zionist pigs back at it again

villageidiot said: Those rockets can't do jack, brother. The illegitimate state needs to be strangled economically. That's where the real hurt is at. That's why even the most staunch pro-palestine intellechawals oppose BDS. That's the only weapon. Click to expand...

The Zionists get aid from world and can’t be effectively strangled economically.View rockets not as a weapon of destruction but a way to drain out the enemy. Each rocket costs ~$500 but to intercept it it costs ~$100 000. The Zionists only have a certain number of interceptor missiles before they run out. Zionist citizens constantly have to hear and see blasts in the air and hear sirens going off. Zionists can’t sleep in peace because blasts and sirens keep them awake. This is psychological warfare. The rockets have more of an economic and psychological effect than physical effect.When the Zionists run low on interceptor missiles they are forced to sit on the table and negotiate with mujahideen to stop the rockets. Even their daddies in the west can’t produce them enough interceptor missiles for the amount of rockets mujahideen have.Rockets is actually the best strategy to strangle the Zionists economically. They spend at least 200 times more to intercept every rocket. This isn’t even factoring in the indirect effect it has on local business and manufacturing who have to run to shelter every time sirens go off or deal with sleepy staff cuz they had to hear blasts all night. And occasionally when the stray rocket hits something it destroys far more than the rockets value. Last year the rockets successfully hit pipelines and other critical infrastructure.