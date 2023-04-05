What's new

Dirty Zionist pigs back at it again

Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,478
8
4,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643386183202791425
The pigs in this video should wait for their time. We will break even bone in their body and put them through such pain they’ll beg for death.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643412392490176512

The Ummah isn’t dead. You shed the blood of our sisters now wait for your turn dirty pigs.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643400118924726286

The whole Al Aqsa compound belongs solely to Muslims and will remain in our hands.
Zionist dirty plans of third temple will never succeed. We are almost 2 billion ready to die for the defence of Al Aqsa.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643380408199925763

Wait till your time comes dirty Zionist pigs.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643397644411125763

We Muslims aren’t dead yet. Watch our retaliation now! Neither Tel Aviv nor Haifa will be safe !


Zionist d*ck suckers don’t even bother stating your useless opinion. Y’all are worse than them. I don’t talk to slaves of Zionists.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,478
8
4,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
In Sha Allah Palestinian mujahideen will teach these pigs a lesson.

If defending Al Aqsa means I’m a terrorist, then yes I am the biggest terrorist.

Zionist plans for third temple will fail miserably.
 
J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,549
-10
1,851
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KEYBOARD WARRIORS IN PDF

rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.jpg



Now 2023, Palestine map shrinking day by day, Hammas, Hizbullah Failed..

444444444444.jpeg
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,168
3
4,088
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sayfullah said:
In Sha Allah Palestinian mujahideen will teach these pigs a lesson.

If defending Al Aqsa means I’m a terrorist, then yes I am the biggest terrorist.

Zionist plans for third temple will fail miserably.
Click to expand...
Those rockets can't do jack, brother. The illegitimate state needs to be strangled economically. That's where the real hurt is at. That's why even the most staunch pro-palestine intellechawals oppose BDS. That's the only weapon.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
15,029
-8
16,775
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sayfullah said:
In Sha Allah Palestinian mujahideen will teach these pigs a lesson.

If defending Al Aqsa means I’m a terrorist, then yes I am the biggest terrorist.

Zionist plans for third temple will fail miserably.
Click to expand...
When the oppressors feel empowered to be ruthless that's the the time they are downsized by the all mighty.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,478
8
4,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
JackTheRipper said:
KEYBOARD WARRIORS IN PDF

View attachment 923425


Now 2023, Palestine map shrinking day by day, Hammas, Hizbullah Failed..

View attachment 923426
Click to expand...
Shut the f*ck up you dirty pig.
Your end will be worse than a Zionists.
You’re a slave of a dirty pig.

These so called “keyboard warriors” are part of the Ummah which defeated superpowers when they tried to fight Islam.

The destruction of Israel is near.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,478
8
4,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
villageidiot said:
Those rockets can't do jack, brother. The illegitimate state needs to be strangled economically. That's where the real hurt is at. That's why even the most staunch pro-palestine intellechawals oppose BDS. That's the only weapon.
Click to expand...
The Zionists get aid from world and can’t be effectively strangled economically.
View rockets not as a weapon of destruction but a way to drain out the enemy. Each rocket costs ~$500 but to intercept it it costs ~$100 000. The Zionists only have a certain number of interceptor missiles before they run out. Zionist citizens constantly have to hear and see blasts in the air and hear sirens going off. Zionists can’t sleep in peace because blasts and sirens keep them awake. This is psychological warfare. The rockets have more of an economic and psychological effect than physical effect.
When the Zionists run low on interceptor missiles they are forced to sit on the table and negotiate with mujahideen to stop the rockets. Even their daddies in the west can’t produce them enough interceptor missiles for the amount of rockets mujahideen have.
Rockets is actually the best strategy to strangle the Zionists economically. They spend at least 200 times more to intercept every rocket. This isn’t even factoring in the indirect effect it has on local business and manufacturing who have to run to shelter every time sirens go off or deal with sleepy staff cuz they had to hear blasts all night. And occasionally when the stray rocket hits something it destroys far more than the rockets value. Last year the rockets successfully hit pipelines and other critical infrastructure.
 
R

reflecthofgeismar

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
325
0
336
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
khansaheeb said:
Lol, Jew always talks tough behind a keyboard. Never seen a Jew win a fight, I bet a 10 year old girl could whip your ar$e.
Click to expand...

Then Arabs are much more useless cause they had on paper in at least 3 wars BETTER and/or minimum equal weapons and always much more manpower. Only tough Arabs/Levantines are Lebanese (Hezbollah) then. Even Israelis said they are much better at fighting than typical Arab armies.
How USELESS must be the majority of Arab MUSLIMS then... by that logic.
Funny. ^^
 

