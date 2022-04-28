What's new

Dirty Politics: Shahzain Bugti's supporters attacked Qasim Suri

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
lol what does Suri has to do with the fact that Bugti is a known unadulterated lota- and naturally, people cursed him out for it (besides they are his personal goons from his village not "supporters")

Suri wasn't asking people to call them chor, lota, traitors to the motherland?
 
mudas777

Oct 24, 2016
This is paid Gunda Gurdi who wants to support lottas unless they get some share of the loot. They think they are going to win with these sort of tactics, need to put them down with the same tactics.
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
Sainthood 101 said:
lol what did Suri had to do with the fact that Bugti is a known unadulterated lota- and naturally, people cursed him out for it (besides they are his personal goons from his village not "supporters")

Suri wasn't asking people to call them chor, lota, traitors to the motherland?
When Lotay went PTI, it was OK,
But now they joined PMLN, so they are traitors,

Saudi attackers were from PTI, so same was done to Suri who is from PTI
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
White privilege said:
Can someone do something to this Maryam simper reporter as well in retaliation of something??😁😄
He isn't a reporter he is worker of pmln. Openly admitted to lifafas.

JackTheRipper said:
When Lotay went PTI, it was OK,
But now they joined PMLN, so they are traitors,

Saudi attackers were from PTI, so same was done to Suri who is from PTI
Lotay never went to PTI. Only "azaad" candidates went to PTI as far as I know.

As for lotas they all of them met Makaneole before change of heart. Coincidence?
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
This is sadly just the beginning. Fault lines are emerging and there is no fix in sight. They say a picture is worth a thousand words - present situation:

1651184979732.jpeg
 

