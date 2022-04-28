Dirty Politics: Shahzain Bugti's supporters attacked Qasim Suri

JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 893
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
lol what did Suri had to do with the fact that Bugti is a known unadulterated lota- and naturally, people cursed him out for it (besides they are his personal goons from his village not "supporters")
Suri wasn't asking people to call them chor, lota, traitors to the motherland?
Can someone do something to this Maryam simper reporter as well in retaliation of something??
lol what did Suri had to do with the fact that Bugti is a known unadulterated lota- and naturally, people cursed him out for it (besides they are his personal goons from his village not "supporters")
Suri wasn't asking people to call them chor, lota, traitors to the motherland?
He isn't a reporter he is worker of pmln. Openly admitted to lifafas.Can someone do something to this Maryam simper reporter as well in retaliation of something??
Lotay never went to PTI. Only "azaad" candidates went to PTI as far as I know.When Lotay went PTI, it was OK,
But now they joined PMLN, so they are traitors,
Saudi attackers were from PTI, so same was done to Suri who is from PTI
Which lota went to PTI?When Lotay went PTI, it was OK,
But now they joined PMLN, so they are traitors,
Saudi attackers were from PTI, so same was done to Suri who is from PTI
Speaking truth in Masjid e Nabwi by calling a chor, chor is "Toheen" but those traitors/looters visiting Masjid e Nabwi isn't "Toheen".
exactly! the solution is simple (at least for now) but someone wants to delay it till November.This is sadly just the beginning. Fault lines are emerging and there is no fix in sight. They say a picture is worth a thousand words - present situation:
View attachment 838825