Dirty Politics: PTI supporters attacked Shahzain Bugti and Bugti's supporters attacked Suri !!

lol what did Suri had to do with the fact that Bugti is a known unadulterated lota- and naturally, people cursed him out for it (besides they are his personal goons from his village not "supporters")

Suri wasn't asking people to call them chor, lota, traitors to the motherland?
 
This is paid Gunda Gurdi who wants to support lottas unless they get some share of the loot. They think they are going to win with these sort of tactics, need to put them down with the same tactics.
 
Congratulations bajwa
You have brought absolute chaos to a country which had collected 6000 billion tax and highest ever exports.

Wait for more intense clashes
You won't be able silence these voice
These voices will be turned into weapons
 
lol what did Suri had to do with the fact that Bugti is a known unadulterated lota- and naturally, people cursed him out for it (besides they are his personal goons from his village not "supporters")

Suri wasn't asking people to call them chor, lota, traitors to the motherland?
When Lotay went PTI, it was OK,
But now they joined PMLN, so they are traitors,

Saudi attackers were from PTI, so same was done to Suri who is from PTI
 
He isn't a reporter he is worker of pmln. Openly admitted to lifafas.

When Lotay went PTI, it was OK,
But now they joined PMLN, so they are traitors,

Saudi attackers were from PTI, so same was done to Suri who is from PTI
Lotay never went to PTI. Only "azaad" candidates went to PTI as far as I know.

As for lotas they all of them met Makaneole before change of heart. Coincidence?
 
This is sadly just the beginning. Fault lines are emerging and there is no fix in sight. They say a picture is worth a thousand words - present situation:

1651184979732.jpeg
 

