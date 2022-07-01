Dirty Pakistani Politics Reaches Abroad

In normal democracies, heated arguments and polarisation normally reach their zenith just a few weeks before the elections. In the remaining years, politicians focus on policies and law-making.Unfortunately in Pakistan, every person is a politician and politics has become a 24/7 pass time. As they say, excess of anything is bad, our nation is overdosed on politics.The addiction and polarisation have crossed our borders and reached the communities where Pakistanis dwell. In recent months in the UK, both PMLN and PTI have resorted to extreme mudslinging and abuse outside the houses of opponents' leaders and ex-spouses. Many times police have been called to control the situation. This is utterly stupid and shameful, I hope one-day sanity will prevail and polarisation will curtail to normal levels.