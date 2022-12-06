What's new

Dirty Harry Registers an FIR against Salman Ahmad of Junoon in Baluchistan.

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,288
0
1,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1670362548571.png




Reason for FIR is below:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600203487727403008
 
H

Horse_Rider

MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 24, 2022
47
0
22
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Crimson Blue said:
View attachment 903560



Reason for FIR is below:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600203487727403008
Click to expand...

Who is this dirty harry? Gen Faiz is gone......and the tweet about Mr. Khan not able to register his FIR. That statement was to fool the geniuses who believe him like he's some wana be prophet. The issue is, his OWN government refused to take his FIR as he's blaming unnecessary people in it without proofs. If someone shot me, I can't go name Imran Khan for it or Gen. Faiz, there have to be proofs. They tried the same in London against NS by accusing him of some weird conspiracy theory to "provide shooters" to kill late Arshad Shariff in Kenya. The UK police refused to act on bullshit and nothing was even taken down as a complaint.

There has to be some method to this propaganda madness. Never seen a political party try to do nothing for 4 years and when they are kicked out, they want everyone in jail. And they abuse religion, call siding with them Jihad, Riasat-e-Medina, amar bil marouf, "real azaadi" (from an already freed Muslim nation :yahoo:). How stupid and dumb this drama is? And in this drama and media propaganda, they HIDE their incompetency's, that they turned the entire military establishment against them ONLY because they didn't do any work and just enjoyed the benefits of power!! All real issues Pakistan was facing, were never brought up but propaganda was going 24-7 to create a layer of stupid arguments on top of the real situation. People need to wake up and realize, if Pakistan exists, we all do. And for that, every politician if elected MUST show delivery, national growth and public welfare. Otherwise, the same people, instead of idealizing and fancying a person, need to remove him from power and vote someone else in.
 
L

lightning F57

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2022
426
0
536
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Horse_Rider said:
Who is this dirty harry? Gen Faiz is gone......and the tweet about Mr. Khan not able to register his FIR. That statement was to fool the geniuses who believe him like he's some wana be prophet. The issue is, his OWN government refused to take his FIR as he's blaming unnecessary people in it without proofs. If someone shot me, I can't go name Imran Khan for it or Gen. Faiz, there have to be proofs. They tried the same in London against NS by accusing him of some weird conspiracy theory to "provide shooters" to kill late Arshad Shariff in Kenya. The UK police refused to act on bullshit and nothing was even taken down as a complaint.

There has to be some method to this propaganda madness. Never seen a political party try to do nothing for 4 years and when they are kicked out, they want everyone in jail. And they abuse religion, call siding with them Jihad, Riasat-e-Medina, amar bil marouf, "real azaadi" (from an already freed Muslim nation :yahoo:). How stupid and dumb this drama is? And in this drama and media propaganda, they HIDE their incompetency's, that they turned the entire military establishment against them ONLY because they didn't do any work and just enjoyed the benefits of power!! All real issues Pakistan was facing, were never brought up but propaganda was going 24-7 to create a layer of stupid arguments on top of the real situation. People need to wake up and realize, if Pakistan exists, we all do. And for that, every politician if elected MUST show delivery, national growth and public welfare. Otherwise, the same people, instead of idealizing and fancying a person, need to remove him from power and vote someone else in.
Click to expand...
Wow what a pile of dung you just posted, not worth more than this as a response.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Xestan
  • Article
PTI's Punjab Govt files FIR against Manzoor Pashteen for 'Anti-Army' speech at Asma Jahangir Conference
2
Replies
17
Views
585
Kharral
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution
Replies
6
Views
57
R Wing
R Wing
HAIDER
SC warns of suo motu notice if FIR of attack on Imran not registered in 24 hours
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
234
Views
5K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
ghazi52
IHC quashes three FIRs against KP chief minister
Replies
0
Views
298
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Balochistan High Court restrains provincial govt, authorities from filing new FIRs against Swati
Replies
1
Views
35
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom