Dirty Harry Registers an FIR against Salman Ahmad of Junoon in Baluchistan.

Who is this dirty harry? Gen Faiz is gone......and the tweet about Mr. Khan not able to register his FIR. That statement was to fool the geniuses who believe him like he's some wana be prophet. The issue is, his OWN government refused to take his FIR as he's blaming unnecessary people in it without proofs. If someone shot me, I can't go name Imran Khan for it or Gen. Faiz, there have to be proofs. They tried the same in London against NS by accusing him of some weird conspiracy theory to "provide shooters" to kill late Arshad Shariff in Kenya. The UK police refused to act on bullshit and nothing was even taken down as a complaint.There has to be some method to this propaganda madness. Never seen a political party try to do nothing for 4 years and when they are kicked out, they want everyone in jail. And they abuse religion, call siding with them Jihad, Riasat-e-Medina, amar bil marouf, "real azaadi" (from an already freed Muslim nation). How stupid and dumb this drama is? And in this drama and media propaganda, they HIDE their incompetency's, that they turned the entire military establishment against them ONLY because they didn't do any work and just enjoyed the benefits of power!! All real issues Pakistan was facing, were never brought up but propaganda was going 24-7 to create a layer of stupid arguments on top of the real situation. People need to wake up and realize, if Pakistan exists, we all do. And for that, every politician if elected MUST show delivery, national growth and public welfare. Otherwise, the same people, instead of idealizing and fancying a person, need to remove him from power and vote someone else in.