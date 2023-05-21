dirty harry and boss asim muneer become politicians.

Path-Finder said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660306818332073986

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660095240563195904

Asim is going to every Garrison to sell his narrative and abuse @ImranKhanPTI

. He wants loyalty from the army which he has so far failed to secure. There is a lot of anger over Asim Munir's OTS appointment that too after his retirement.



The mistreatment of military officers and men has led to further resentment against them. Advertisement banners/billboards of criminals Asim Munir, Nadeem Anjum DGI and DGC Faisal Naseer have been put up in almost all cities of Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan's history, posters of a DGC (Dirty Harry), a Grade 21 Pakistan Army/Government Officer, will be put up on the roadside.



People have been seen stopping their bikes or cars and spitting in their faces, after which they drive over the pictures. He has earned this respect from these advertisements. The ISI and MI have also organized rallies with a handful of people along with posters for their propaganda. The soldiers' rations have been cut, while billions of rupees are being spent on advertisements for these officers.



All political parties of PDM have also been asked to make video clips of the same officers as propaganda. PDM will now also promote propaganda for these psychopaths, even at the cost of abandoning their leaders. Why doesn't Asim Munir fight in the upcoming election? Only then will he discover his true popularity! Click to expand...

These generals are insane. They are a shame to their uniform. Which generals hangs billboards in his support?