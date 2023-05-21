What's new

dirty harry and boss asim muneer become politicians.

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
23,949
1
35,492
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660306818332073986

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660095240563195904

Asim is going to every Garrison to sell his narrative and abuse @ImranKhanPTI
. He wants loyalty from the army which he has so far failed to secure. There is a lot of anger over Asim Munir's OTS appointment that too after his retirement.

The mistreatment of military officers and men has led to further resentment against them. Advertisement banners/billboards of criminals Asim Munir, Nadeem Anjum DGI and DGC Faisal Naseer have been put up in almost all cities of Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan's history, posters of a DGC (Dirty Harry), a Grade 21 Pakistan Army/Government Officer, will be put up on the roadside.

People have been seen stopping their bikes or cars and spitting in their faces, after which they drive over the pictures. He has earned this respect from these advertisements. The ISI and MI have also organized rallies with a handful of people along with posters for their propaganda. The soldiers' rations have been cut, while billions of rupees are being spent on advertisements for these officers.

All political parties of PDM have also been asked to make video clips of the same officers as propaganda. PDM will now also promote propaganda for these psychopaths, even at the cost of abandoning their leaders. Why doesn't Asim Munir fight in the upcoming election? Only then will he discover his true popularity!
 
POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,740
-4
2,205
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Path-Finder said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660306818332073986

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660095240563195904

Asim is going to every Garrison to sell his narrative and abuse @ImranKhanPTI
. He wants loyalty from the army which he has so far failed to secure. There is a lot of anger over Asim Munir's OTS appointment that too after his retirement.

The mistreatment of military officers and men has led to further resentment against them. Advertisement banners/billboards of criminals Asim Munir, Nadeem Anjum DGI and DGC Faisal Naseer have been put up in almost all cities of Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan's history, posters of a DGC (Dirty Harry), a Grade 21 Pakistan Army/Government Officer, will be put up on the roadside.

People have been seen stopping their bikes or cars and spitting in their faces, after which they drive over the pictures. He has earned this respect from these advertisements. The ISI and MI have also organized rallies with a handful of people along with posters for their propaganda. The soldiers' rations have been cut, while billions of rupees are being spent on advertisements for these officers.

All political parties of PDM have also been asked to make video clips of the same officers as propaganda. PDM will now also promote propaganda for these psychopaths, even at the cost of abandoning their leaders. Why doesn't Asim Munir fight in the upcoming election? Only then will he discover his true popularity!
Click to expand...
IF they really want Army as institution should be appreciate by People of PK they should USE army logo not fkg Generals Picture ...!!! Kis ka fakhair hai yeh log ??

Pakistan_Army_Emblem.png
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,642
-33
38,068
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Path-Finder said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660306818332073986

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660095240563195904

Asim is going to every Garrison to sell his narrative and abuse @ImranKhanPTI
. He wants loyalty from the army which he has so far failed to secure. There is a lot of anger over Asim Munir's OTS appointment that too after his retirement.

The mistreatment of military officers and men has led to further resentment against them. Advertisement banners/billboards of criminals Asim Munir, Nadeem Anjum DGI and DGC Faisal Naseer have been put up in almost all cities of Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan's history, posters of a DGC (Dirty Harry), a Grade 21 Pakistan Army/Government Officer, will be put up on the roadside.

People have been seen stopping their bikes or cars and spitting in their faces, after which they drive over the pictures. He has earned this respect from these advertisements. The ISI and MI have also organized rallies with a handful of people along with posters for their propaganda. The soldiers' rations have been cut, while billions of rupees are being spent on advertisements for these officers.

All political parties of PDM have also been asked to make video clips of the same officers as propaganda. PDM will now also promote propaganda for these psychopaths, even at the cost of abandoning their leaders. Why doesn't Asim Munir fight in the upcoming election? Only then will he discover his true popularity!
Click to expand...

These generals are insane. They are a shame to their uniform. Which generals hangs billboards in his support?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India will never succeed in its nefarious goals: Gen Asim Munir
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
5K
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Posters praising COAS Gen Asim Munir appear in IIOJK
Replies
6
Views
273
313ghazi
313ghazi
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Legal process to try May 9 planners, perpetrators under army act begins: COAS
Replies
5
Views
192
Jango
Jango
Imran Khan
calling general Faisal naseer the dirty harry psychopath is treason - case registered against IK
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
3K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
AsianLion
Army Chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan and ISI Chief should meet together with International Players & Guarantees to put an end to the Crisis.
Replies
13
Views
385
blain2
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom